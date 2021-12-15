They show us a great reference to Zelda: Breath of the Wild hidden in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm – Nintenderos

From YouTube we bring you an interesting video related to one of the most prominent video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. It is effectively about Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm.

In this case, the short you have below shows us a cool reference to Zelda: Breath of the Wild present in the game. However, it is part of one of the bonus scenes at the end of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, so we leave it below the spoiler image.

Specifically, we can see that, in the scene of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, Zelda mixes some ingredients and, if we use those same ingredients in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, we get a really powerful recipe.

Here it is:

I went back to Breath of the Wild to see if I could make the food Zelda was cooking in one of the cutscenes in Age of Calamity. Turns out Zelda was cooking Enduring Monster Stew! All you need are: Endura Shroom, Raw Meat, Hyrule Bass, Fresh Milk & Monster Extract. pic.twitter.com/klwf1hFTTy – Alexander Trevino (@TrainerTrevino) November 2, 2021

And they also show us on video:

