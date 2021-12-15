They filter the last participation of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man

This will be the last time that actor Robert Downey Jr will play Iron Man in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

In the film Avengers: Endgame (2019) we could see Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) dying while sacrificing himself to finish off Thanos and his army. So it will be difficult for us to see the character in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in real action. But the actor will once again play the hero and it will be in the animated series What If…?

Marvel studios will premiere its first foray into animation this summer, in the series What If…? We will be able to see the most famous characters of this franchise in different situations. Because Robert Downey Jr will repeat as Tony Stark / Hombre de Hierro.

And now it has been revealed what his story will be like thanks to a LEGO leak.

In this story we can see how Hombre de Hierro from Robert Downey Jr gets stuck in Sakaar instead of Bruce Banner / Hulk. In addition there will also be Valkyrie from Tessa thompson Y The watcher from Jeffrey wright. Tony Stark He even appears to be wearing his Avengers Black Sabbath T-shirt, so he may have been trapped when he walked through the portal that the Avengers created. Chitauri and ends up on that garbage planet. In addition, the genius inventor seems to have manufactured a new version of the armor. Hulkbuster from Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) complete with metals and materials from Sakaar. The most incredible thing is that it can become a vehicle with wheels, so the episode of What If…? it sure will be amazing.

The series of What If…? will present other exciting alternative stories, as we will see Peggy carter with the Super Soldier Serum or T’Challa becoming Star lord, because he was kidnapped by Yondu when I was a child instead of Peter quill.

Taika Waititi debunks leaked Thor: Love and Thunder poster

Hopefully this latest adventure of Robert Downey Jr What Hombre de Hierro be at the height of your passage through the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. The series of What If…? can be seen on the platform streaming Disney Plus.