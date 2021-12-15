They create a hair horoscope based on Jennifer Aniston

It is clear that the hair says a lot about a woman. And that many times when there are personal changes these are reflected in the cut or the way of combing the hair. If there is someone who has stood out throughout his history for his hair, it is Jennifer Aniston.

From the glorious Rachel on Friends to Alex Levy on The Morning Show her characters and her hair and hairstyles have always been talked about. Jennifer Aniston It has become a benchmark for many women. And from his cosmetic brand LolaVie, which until now has launched two products for him. hair, together with a renowned magazine proposed to play their followers with a horoscope based on the hair from Jennifer Aniston.

Aries

Photo: Instagram.

It is constantly on the move, due to its fiery nature. That is why they will like to wear a hairstyle that has two braids and a baseball cap of their choice. This sporty and chic style will be the new look that Aries will want to wear every day.

Taurus

Photo: Instagram.

If there’s one thing Taurus know, it’s how to add glamor to their hair 24/7. This hairstyle of Jennifer Aniston will bring some great red carpet inspiration to the Taurus looking to enhance their appearance. Not only is it sizzling and seductive, it’s sophisticated and fun.

Gemini

Photo: Instagram.

They tend to gravitate toward cuts of hair versatile that allow them to play with different styles. This bob cut that I had Jennifer Aniston it will inspire you to wear this air sign. The sleek style that exudes positivity can be worn half up, down or up.

Cancer

Photo: Instagram.

People of this sign like to have their hair tied back to ensure that they can show their sensitive eyes to the world. Letting others see your emotions will be difficult for Cancer, but once they give people a chance to get to know them, their hearts will sing for joy.

Leo

Photo: Instagram.

Since Leo is known to be fearless, he will compete for these empowering curls that make a bold statement and demand attention. This effortless hairstyle is sultry and beautiful in style that will match any outfit. Leo can dress up or down and be able to flaunt these curls.

Virgo

Photo: Instagram.

This hairstyle shows Jennifer’s hair in its natural color and texture. Being that Virgo likes to be natural, he will choose to imitate this elegant cut of hair and color that Jen used at the time. With her beautiful chocolate brown locks.

Libra

Photo: Instagram.

As the planetary ruler of Libra is Venus (the planet of beauty, which also rules the hair), it stands to reason that they will like to comb their hair like these beautiful golden locks. It will be your daily style, which goes with every outfit for every occasion.

Scorpio

Photo: Instagram.

They tend to like a more structured hairstyle and cut, but that doesn’t mean they give up the shine and bounce of a layered cut. She likes hairstyles that have a sharp edge, but still have a lot of soul, cuteness, and passion, like Alex Levy on The morning show.

Sagittarius

Photo: Instagram.

The free and bohemian spirits of the zodiac will be drawn to this carefree hairstyle that radiates elegance and freshness flawlessly. the archer is confident enough to show his true self, which is what these beautiful locks will help him do.

Capricorn

Photo: Instagram.

The Rachel hair look vibrates more with the Capricorn sign because they opt for a structured look that is functional both in the office and after hours on a night out at the bar. This iconic hairstyle is stylish with a dress, jeans, or a suit, and can be worn all year long.

Aquarium

Photo: Instagram.

Aquarian women do not allow trends to dictate their hairstyles. They will only wear their hair in a way that allows them to be themselves without adjusting to the trends on social media. However, this sign has been known to choose hairstyles that honor their hippie and nonconformist sentiments that speak to them.

Pisces

Photo: Instagram.

This cool “rock star” look is a wonderful vibe for wonderful Pisces to choose as a hairstyle. The feathery hair strands shape the face to perfection and the soft wispy bangs are totally rock-chic with a modern twist that’s all the rage today.

What sign and style of Jennifer’s hair do you identify with? Analyze this very particular horoscope based on the hair of the renowned actress who launched with InStyle magazine to see if it matches your date of birth.

