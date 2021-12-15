They create a hair horoscope based on Jennifer Aniston

It is clear that the hair says a lot about a woman. And that many times when there are personal changes these are reflected in the cut or the way of combing the hair. If there is someone who has stood out throughout his history for his hair, it is Jennifer Aniston.

From the glorious Rachel on Friends to Alex Levy on The Morning Show her characters and her hair and hairstyles have always been talked about. Jennifer Aniston It has become a benchmark for many women. And from his cosmetic brand LolaVie, which until now has launched two products for him. hair, together with a renowned magazine proposed to play their followers with a horoscope based on the hair from Jennifer Aniston.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker