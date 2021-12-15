They claim that Kylie Jenner was unfaithful to Travis Scott with a famous rapper

Things are not going well in the Kardashian family, and it is that a new infidelity of the basketball player, Tristan Thompson, to Khloe could have revealed a new scandal in the relationship between Kylie jenner Y Travis scott. According to a source close to celebrities, the businesswoman could have cheated on the rapper with one of her close friends.

Since the Astroworld tragedy, the last months of the year have not been easy for the “TKN” singer. The musician has not received good news within the music industry, and everything seems to indicate that his environment could be affected by an alleged infidelity on the part of the creator of Kylie Cosmetics.

Related news

Is Drake the third party in Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship?

Let’s go by parts in this little gossip because there are several involved in the drama. As a bit of context, a few weeks ago it was revealed that Tristan Thompson again cheated on his partner Khloe Kardashian with his personal trainer from Texas, Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to the athlete’s third child on December 3.

In fact, the infidelity became known because Maralee sued Thompson for child support. The coach has expressed her anger on her social networks because the basketball player told her that he was not going to give him money, that he was not going to take care of the baby and even offered him almost $ 100,000 to have an abortion.

Related news

In her statements made on her Instagram stories, Maralee revealed secrets about the Kardashians that Tristan Thomposon allegedly told her. While all made reference to his relationship with Khloe and the promises the basketball player made to him, his statement about the alleged infidelity of Kylie jenner to Travis scott It was the one that attracted the most attention.

“You know that Drake He slept with Kylie last year, but you’re not man enough to tell Travis Scott. There I said it. Good evening, ”Maralee wrote in her stories to Tristan.

The veracity of Maralee’s accusations is unknown, but many fans say that if the rumor about it turns out to be true Kylie jenner was unfaithful to Travis scott with DrakeThis could jeopardize the friendship relationship that rappers have. So far, none of those involved have said anything about it.







In fact, Travis Scott is more focused on keeping his career afloat after the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld festival where more than 8 people lost their lives due to a human stampede that occurred during the rapper’s presentation with Drake. Currently, many companies and festivals, such as Coachella, have dissociated themselves from it.