They already managed to hack the PS4 and the PS5 could follow later

A few weeks ago we told you that a group of hackers had already managed to find an important exploit in the Playstation 5, which would allow them to “hack” the console. Well, this has already happened but with the Playstation 4, although the same method to breach the security of this console could also work with the new machine of Sony.

Hackers SpecterDev, Chendochap, and Znullptr they have launched POOBs4, a jailbreak that works with the version 9.00 on the PS4. Essentially, it works like a pendrive formatted in exFAT but with certain modifications to be able to access the system at kernel level.

9.00 is up. Again, grats to ChendoChap, fast work and great exploit (and @sleirsgoevy for webkit) https://t.co/9OyNNNxIN2 – Specter (@SpecterDev) December 13, 2021

The only way to use this exploit it is with the firmware 9.00 of the console, that is, if the PS4 It has already been updated to version 9.03, you will not be able to do anything about it. As I said before, this security vulnerability could also work with the PS5, although they have not yet managed to find a way to run it on this console.

Editor’s note: Surely Sony will not be happy with all this, and the next update of the PS5 will improve its security even more to prevent hackers from implementing a jailbreak. We will see how the Japanese company responds to all this.

Via: Kotaku