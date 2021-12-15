These celebrities got married in their own home and demonstrated their simplicity | Famous
Whether in secret, with a crowd of guests, in a luxurious resort or at home with few guests, celebrity weddings always arouse the curiosity of their followers.
That is why we now make a count of celebrities who chose to get married at home and not spend too much money on luxuries or simply because they wanted something simpler and more familiar.
The protagonists of the movie ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith ‘were married on August 23, 2014 at their French residence at Chateau Miraval, in an intimate ceremony.
According to ‘Hello!’, This property (in which they lived with their children) has 35 rooms and a chapel, in which they got married.
The statement issued by the couple’s spokesperson mentioned that it was a non-denominational civil ceremony (that is, it does not belong to any religion), in which their children participated. Angelina walked down the aisle accompanied by her two oldest children, Maddox and Pax, while Zahara and Vivianne threw petals and Shiloh and Knox wore the rings.
Apart from the Jolie-Pitt family, the only guests at the ceremony were the actor’s relatives: his parents Bill and Jane Pitt, his brother Doug and his sister Julie. Only 22 people in total attended, Us Weekly revealed.
Currently Jolie and Pitt are no longer married.
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz
After seven months of relationship (they met in 2014), the actress and the ‘Good Charlotte’ guitarist got married on January 5, 2015, in Los Angeles.
The ceremony took place at Cameron’s home in Beverly Hills. There were just over 90 guests, including actresses Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow.
According to ‘People’, the reception was held in a white tent set up in the courtyard of the mansion, Madden’s nephew, Sparrow, was in charge of wearing the rings and Drew Barrymore served as bridesmaid.
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma
The actress known for portraying Lizzie McGuire married the American musician and producer on December 21, 2019.
The link was held at his Los Angeles residence, with a low-key ceremony in which only his closest family and friends were present. According to ‘People’, a white tent was set up in the courtyard and the famous sister, Haylie Duff, got involved in the wedding preparations.
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey
The ‘Interstellar’ actor and the Brazilian model were married in a private ceremony in Austin, Texas. on June 9, 2012. The theme of the celebration was a mixture of beach and Texan atmosphere, and there were 120 guests among family, friends and obviously their two children, Levi and Vida, according to information from ‘Hola!’.
The same source revealed that the celebration was held at his farm called Roble Viejo and lasted three days, as it had a bar open for 72 hours and all kinds of traditional games, including the horseshoe throw.
After the wedding was over, the guests stayed in dozens of tents Matthew set up on his property for the occasion, according to ‘People’.
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
The American comedian married the ‘Arrested Development’ actress on August 16, 2008, at the couple’s home in Beverly Hills, in an intimate ceremony attended by 19 guests, a representative of the couple told the magazine ‘People’.
The TV host and model dated for four years and have handled their relationship openly, appearing on the red carpet at multiple events in Hollywood together.
Before becoming married, DeGeneres announced her plans to marry on her show ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ after the California Supreme Court overturned a state ban on same-sex unions.
Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman
This pair of actors got married on June 29, 2019, in the Parisian mansion of the singer Lenny Kravitz, who is her father.
According to ‘People’ magazine, the guests who accompanied the famous family were actor Jason Momoa (Zoë’s stepfather), Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon, as well as director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her son, the actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
The Disney actress and Chris Hemsworth’s brother tied the knot on December 23, 2018 in Franklin, Tennessee.
The couple met during the filming of ‘The Last Song’, a film in which they both starred. They got engaged two years later, but by 2013 they ended their relationship. However, their love resurfaced and they reconciled in 2016 to get engaged (again) in 2017.
They are currently no longer together.
Other couples who were married at home are: Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.
What other celebrities do you know who celebrated their wedding in their home?