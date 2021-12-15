These are the premieres of the week on Disney Plus, Amazon, HBO, Movistar and Netflix

Every week, streaming platforms surprise with new releases. And what better plan than to start one Serie, catch up on the new season of your favorite fiction or enjoy a good film.

These are some of the premieres of the week, with their synopses and trailers, of Disney plus, Amazon Prime Video, Hbo, Movistar + Y Netflix:

Disney plus

FILMS

1. ‘The last duel’ Premiere December 15

France, 1386. It tells of the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and squire Jacques LeGris (Adam Driver), by accusing the first to the second of abusing his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer). King Charles VI decides that the best way to solve the conflict is a duel to the death.







2. ‘Independence Day: Counterattack’ Available December 17

An alien invasion threatens to destroy Earth. Nations must unite to fight back and they will do so through a defense program for the protection of the planet. Only the ingenuity and courage of a few men and women can save humanity from extinction.







3. ‘Did it have to be him?’ Available December 17

During his vacation, Ned (Bryan cranston), an overprotective father and his family visit their daughter in college, where they meet her biggest nightmare: her boyfriend, Laird (James franco), a well-intentioned but socially complicated Silicon Valley billionaire. (FilmAffinity)







4. ‘Sorry if I call you love’ Premiere December 17

‘Sorry if I call you love’ tells the story of Álex (37), a successful publicist who goes through a tremendous emotional bump after being rejected by his girlfriend when he asks her to marry him. Just at that difficult moment, he meets Niki, a 17-year-old student who falls in love with him and who will unleash a radical change in his life.

You can now subscribe to Disney Plus by accessing this link.

Amazon Prime Video

SERIES

1. ‘Celebrity Bake Off Spain’ Premiere December 16

Pastry culinary ‘Talent’ featuring 12 famous contestants. In this first edition, Chenoa, Andrés Velencoso, Soraya, Adriana Torrebejano, Yolanda Ramos, Pablo Rivero, James Rhodes, Eduardo Iturralde, Paula Gonu, Joan Capdevila, Esperanza Aguirre and Esty Quesada They will compete to win the award for the best amateur pastry chef in the country.







FILMS

1. ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Available December 13

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) continues his fight for survival, now facing the terrors of the outside world in this thriller directed by John krasinski.

2. ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’ Available December 13

‘Once upon a time … in Hollywood’ by Quentin Tarantino takes us to Los Angeles in 1969, where everything is changing, and where television star Rick Dalton (Leonardo Dicaprio), and Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), their double for many years, are making their way into an industry they hardly recognize anymore.







You can now subscribe to Amazon Prime Video by accessing this link.

Hbo

SERIES

1. ‘Hacks’ Premiere December 15

‘Hacks’ is a dark account of the relationship that is created between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a cheeky 25-year-old (Hannah einbinder).







2. ‘Legendary’ (Season 1) Premiere December 15

Hailing from the ‘underground ballroom’ community, ‘voguing’ teams (also known as ‘houses’) must compete in incredible dances and display outrageous fashion to achieve ‘legendary’ status.

On December 30, the second season will also arrive on HBO Max, which has already been renewed for a third.

3. ‘Harley Quinn’ (Season 1 and 2) Premiere December 15

Harley Quinn (played by actress Kaley Cuoco) has finally broken up with the Joker and tries to do it on her own as Gotham City’s criminal Queenpin in this series. An animated comedy and action fiction for adults. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.







4. ‘Season Eleven’ (Episodes 1-3) Premiere December 17

‘Station Eleven’ tells the story of the survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild the world again by clinging to the most precious thing they have lost. Based on the eponymous international bestseller written by Emily St. John Mandel.

Movistar +

SERIES

1. ‘Riverdale’ (Season 6 first part) Premiere December 15

A new day dawns in the renowned town of Riverdale, where everything is as it should be. Veronica and Reggie are now the most powerful couple in town. Jughead and Tabitha move in together. Archie and Betty are alive. But with Cheryl demanding a return to the “old ways”, this serenity is not going to last long.

2. ‘Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol’ Premiere December 19

When his mentor and friend Peter Solomon, director of the Smithsonian Institution, is mysteriously kidnapped, Robert Langdon must go on a race against time to unravel a series of enigmas that plunge him into a conspiracy with Masonic overtones.







Netflix

SERIES

1. ‘The Diary of the Future’ Premiere December 14

In this reality show, complete strangers meet and receive a diary containing the script for their own love story. Will this give way to a true romance?

2. ‘Elite: Short Stories’ (Season 2) Premiere December 15







3. ‘The Witcher’ (Season 2) Premiere December 17







FILMS

1. ‘It was the hand of God’ Premiere December 15

Naples, 1980s. As young Fabietto demonstrates his passion for football, a family tragedy shapes his uncertain but promising future as a filmmaker.







2. ‘Christmas in California. City Lights’ Premiere December 16

A year after the beginning of their love story, Callie and Joseph leave the ranch to run the family business in San Francisco … with wedding bells in sight.

Read also