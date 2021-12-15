The young Colombian who became Steven Spielberg’s new star

Rachel Zegler sent a video to the casting without imagining that in her 20s she would manage to stay with the leading role of West Side Story and dazzle the iconic director

When in 2018 Steven Spielberg announced that he would do West Side Story again, he opened the casting for hundreds of thousands of applicants to appear looking for a role in the famous musical. The eminent director didn’t want to make the old Hollywood mistake when the original 1961 filmmaker Robert Wise decided to take on a cast full of whites playing Latinos lightly smudged with shoe polish.

Insufflated by the fever fueled by the musicals of the Puerto Rican Lin-Manuel Miranda like In the Heights, there is a lot of Latin dedicated to singing and dancing, a rebirth that had the definitive push with the monumental version of West Side Story. Three hundred thousand actors came to the casting to aspire to be in a single role. In the end, the one chosen was Rachel Zegler, an American daughter of a Colombian and a Pole who has all the Latin flavor in her blood.

Her role is one of the most emblematic in the history of musicals, Maria, the same character that immortalized the immense Natalie Wood. The path started in March 2018, it was a slow selection process. She sent the video with two of the songs from the musical, Tonight and I feel beautiful. Zegler felt confident because she had already played Maria in a school play. She at that time was 17 years old. Despite having no film experience, her casting performance was so dazzling that Spielberg didn’t think twice.

Spielberg is one of the few remaining survivors of the movement called New Hollywood that turned American culture upside down between 1969 and 1980, the time that goes between that monument to the counterculture called Easy Rider by Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper and Wild Bull, Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece that catapulted Robert de Niro as one of America’s greatest actors. The drugs, the megalomania, wiped out all the directors of that generation except for three who are particularly relevant: Paul Schrader, Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

In the eighties this nerdy-looking Jew, who made his film debut with Duelo and created the concept of Blackbuster with his immortal and still feared Jaws, is, at 75, one of the few Hollywood directors who enjoy full freedom . In other words, you can have a scandalous budget of more than $ 200 million without the producers moving a tab because they know it is a safe bet.

After an even longer wait for the pandemic, the film has been as successful as it promised. Rachel Zegler has already started to win awards as announced on her Instagram page:

In addition to posting photos from the lavish premiere of Spielberg’s latest film, Rachel Zegler posted very intimate videos of the shoot. The film premiered on December 10 in our country and already has such important distinctions as the nomination for the 2022 Golden Globes.