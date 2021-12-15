The story behind the mythical “I am the king of the world” from ‘Titanic’: It was improvised and DiCaprio did not want to do it – Movie News

Who does not remember Leonardo DiCaprio screaming this phrase at the top of his lungs in a moment of happiness? Here is his explanation.

Some of the best moments in film history have been improvised. From Heath Ledger’s reaction after the explosion caused by his Joker in The dark knight to the phrase “I need a vacation” that Arnold Schwarzenegger says in Terminator 2: Final Judgment, which was very well received by director James Cameron. It seems that Cameron is a fan of improvisation, since recently declared that one of the most famous phrases of Titanic also arose at the time.

Who has not ever shouted “I am the king of the world”? This is what Jack Dawson, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character says at the top of his lungs in one of his happiest moments, when he has just embarked on the ocean liner and has an adventure ahead of him – without even knowing how tragic it will be. It is one of the most recognizable scenes in the film and hides an interesting story behind it: that it was improvised and that the actor did not want to do it.

In an episode of Movies That Made Me, the BBC program – not to be confused with the The Movies That Made Us Netflix – the filmmaker explained how he was standing on top of a crane as he watched the sun go down and they were unable to find the right phrase to close the scene. In a moment of inspiration, and after many attempts, Cameron came up with that “I am the king of the world” and asked DiCaprio to spread his arms and be in the moment, “enjoying it.”

The problem was, he wasn’t enjoying it at all. The interpreter’s reaction was one of disbelief and little enthusiasm. He was not in the business of doing it, but he is an actor and must follow the director’s orders, so he recorded the scene and thus arrived at the montage. Maybe DiCaprio didn’t trust that moment at all, but watching the movie no one would say.. Jack appears fully happy, although the reality was quite different.

The actor’s lack of enthusiasm not only came out in that scene. DiCaprio was not very clear if he should accept the role or not. He had problems from the beginning and had a hard time reading one of his first romantic scenes in a test with James cameron and Kate Winslet. He wanted Jack to be an unsettling character, but Cameron stuck to his decision that the character should be charming and, generally speaking, a heartthrob that audiences could connect with, in the style of James Stewart. Come on, the miracle is that the actor ended up shooting the movie.

Finish in Titanic thanks to the stubbornness of James Cameron, who convinced him to accept the role. The director was shuffling several names, among which were Matthew McConaughey or Jared Leto, but he saw something in DiCaprio that made him perfect for the character. And he was not wrong at all. The actor turned down the role of Dirk Diggler in Boogie nights – later interpreted by Mark Wahlberg – and opted for the romantic drama aboard the Unsinkable. And so he became one of the great stars of Hollywood.

