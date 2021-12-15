The roster of 25 Cruz Azul players who traveled to the preseason in Cancun

The Cruz Azul campus set out, first thing in the morning today, to the city of Cancun. There, those led by Juan Reynoso will begin with the second part of the preseason, which will be crowned with a friendly against the Venados de Mérida, at the Carlos Iturralde stadium, next Monday, December 20.

Total There are eight absent from the Machine, who did not travel to Quintana Roo, and that most likely they will not continue in the club during the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament. Six finished their contract, but only two have been announced: Walter montoya he was released, he did not renew and he was terminated. Orbelín Pineda He signed with Celta de Vigo and will be featured in the Spanish team in the coming weeks.

They are added Yoshimar Yotún Y Josué Reyes, who do not enter into Cruz Azul’s plans either. Alexis PenaOn the other hand, he ended his loan, but the Machine did not want to extend it or buy his letter. And the other three? Lucas Passerini, Alexis Gutiérrez and Jaiber Jiménez are on the transferable list and will not be considered in 2022.

The U-20 cement category, finalist in the basic forces tournament, contributed seven players to the preseason. Is about Alfredo Cabañas, Josué Díaz, Eduardo Pastrana, Rafael Guerrero, Cristian Jiménez, Rodrigo Huescas and Edgar Gutiérrez. Most of them have already been called up by Juan Reynoso in the first team.

The other 18 players who traveled to Cancun, giving a total of 25, They will have a triple-day training session until Sunday. The days will be divided into work on the beach, resistance work on the golf course and in the gym, and work on the field.. On the 19th they will travel to Mérida, on the 20th they will play against Venados, on the 21st they will have free time, on the 22nd they will return to Mexico City and will travel to Hidalgo to face Pachuca on the 23rd.

The list of 25 cited by Cruz Azul