The reason why America has not yet made the arrival of Diego Valdés official

The announcement of the renewal of season tickets filled the fans of America and he showed the board of directors the main concern in this recess before the start of Clausura 2022: the lack of reinforcements and the permanence of footballers who did not live up to expectations.

Along these lines, the high command continues in search of making signings. At the moment, there are many rumors but few certainties. The only arrival is Diego Valdes, but it was not yet officially announced. Why not do it if it would generate widespread relief in the institution?

The reason is the overcrowding of untrained footballers in Mexico: Las Águilas have ten foreigners, just the limit allowed, but they must register the Argentine Leonardo Suárez, who recently recovered from his injury, and Valdés, who has already passed the medical examinations to join the staff.

The Azulcremas, in this way, know that if they report the arrival of the Chilean they could have problems negotiating the departure of the foreigners, who, with the exception of Emanuel Aguilera, have a contract with the institution for one year or more. The last unfavorable negotiations by Renato Ibarra and Nicolás Castillo are still present.

Valdés is already from America

The now former Santos Laguna player has already visited the Coapa facilities and even had a brief presentation with his new teammates and the coaching staff. His contract with the club will be until 2025.