The price of electricity pulverizes all records in Spain and for the first time exceeds the barrier of 300 euros

Electricity has become 513.05% more expensive compared to the same date last year.

This Thursday, the price of electricity in the wholesale market will skyrocket again in Spain, breaking a new record and surpassing the 300-euro megawatt-hour barrier for the first time since there are records, reaching exactly 302.48.

Thus, with respect to this Wednesday the rise represents 3.68%, while if we compare it with December 16, 2020, a year ago, the price is six times, with an increase of 513.05%.

The upward rally in electricity prices, which started months ago, is mainly motivated by the rising cost of raw materials in the international market, especially gas – the most expensive source of electricity generation – and carbon dioxide emission rights.

The average for this month of December is already 226.2 euros, so if it continues on the same path until the end of the year, it will become the most expensive month in history, surpassing last October, which won the controversial crown.

Tax cuts to curb the rise in household bills

To alleviate the rise in prices, the Government of Spain announced a tax cut months ago. This Wednesday, the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, informed the Congress of Deputies that this reduction it will be extended until April of 2022.

Thus, for another four months the VAT reduction from 21 to 10%, the suspension of the generation tax that was levied with another 7%, and the reduction from 5.11% to 0.5% of the special electricity tax.

However, experts warn that there are “multitude of citizens who do not have money to pay the bill”, as the general secretary of the Facua consumer association, Rubén Sánchez, who maintains that “They are cold by some electricity companies that speculate on the rates” and accuses the Government of Pedro Sánchez of not wanting to “disturb and harm the interests of that gigantic oligopoly.”

For its part, at the European level, for the moment, the only change that has been approved consists of the establishment of joint purchase to lower the price, but it will be a measure that will not be put into practice in the short term.

Some sectors accuse the European Union of inactivity in the face of this energy crisis. Mario Sánchez-Herrero, professor of Economics at the Complutense University of Madrid, believes that the EU “is not acting in a firm way”, and that “it is allowing the speculative gambling with a staple good like gas is. ”He also criticized that the community body had not considered the reform of the price determination system in the electricity market.