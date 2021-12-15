The nude of Meryl Streep in ‘No Look Above’ that bothered Leonardo DiCaprio | Film and Television

Leonardo Dicaprio did not feel any comfortable with one of the scenes from Don’t look up, the new comedy of Adam McKay (The vice of power) for Netflix (December 24 on platforms). As the filmmaker confessed, the popular actor from Titanic Y The wolf of Wall Street no saw appropriate that Meryl streep appeared completely naked in one of the sequences of the film.

Specifically, it refers to that sequence at the end (we are not going to reveal too many spoilers in case you haven’t seen it yet) in which the President Orlean, which is a cartoon trumpiana full-fledged, he walks around without clothes and wearing a gigantic tattoo on her back surrounded by a group of fellow American elites.

«She is not afraid of anything», McKay confessed to the newspaper The Guardian when asked about the sequence. «And yes of course we use a body double. But do you know who had a problem with it? Leo. Leo sees Meryl as if she were royalty, although perhaps saying ‘royalty’ is not a compliment, but he sees her as a very special figure in film history, ”continues the director.

«[A Leo] He did not like at all to see her with that tattoo, walking naked for a few seconds», He said, we sense that between laughter. «He said something like, ‘Do you really need to show this?’ And I said, ‘It’s President Orlean, not Meryl Streep!’ She didn’t blink. He did not even comment». Perhaps the problem comes because DiCaprio and Streep have coincided in several films and that even she played her mother in Marvin’s room, and that has generated the actor of The reborn some qualms when it comes to seeing her (or imagining her) on the screen without clothes on.

In any case, Meryl streep has never been an actress given to risque scenes and has kept a tight red line on clothing shortages in front of the camera. Beyond a steamy bed sequence with Clint eastwood in The bridges of Madison and having shown a breast in Silkwood for half a second, he has never starred in any nude in his movies. Luckily for Leonardo DiCaprio, this time neither has he broken his promise of not showing himself how God brought her into the world, since Adam McKay used body doubles at all times.