The new queens of cosmetics

They are rich and famous and, in addition to succeeding with a professional facet linked to the world of art or television, they are now also a benchmark at a business level thanks to their makeup and cosmetics empires.

We are talking about nothing more and nothing less than celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner, who, after more than a decade making a name for themselves and accumulating millions of followers around the world, have decided to use their popularity to explore this multi-million dollar market and make it yours.

Without going any further, Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian clan, in recent years has positioned herself as the undisputed benchmark. Known above all as an ‘influencer’ and reality star, she has taken advantage of her position and launched her own makeup line (and, later, skincare) and turn it into one of the most profitable in the world.

After selling 51% of Kylie Cosmetics shares for a whopping $ 600 million, Kylie Jenner became the top-grossing celebrity in 2020 ahead of athletes, actors and singers, according to Forbes.

Social networks, your best showcase

Much of the success of all these media figures has to do above all with the phenomenon of viralization and the great showcase of having 46 million followers on Instagram in the case that less and more than 200 million in the case that more.

Taking all this into account, it is not surprising that today consumers of this type of products choose those brands that they identify with faces that they admire, always impeccable, and not those that are seen as large corporations with billionaire entrepreneurs behind them.

The ‘celebrity’ brands that have the most presence today

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga

After founding Haus Laboratories in 2012 to launch its first perfumes and reorienting it towards cosmetics in 2019 with the opening of the flagship store in Las Vegas, singer Lady Gaga’s brand is going from strength to strength.

Much of her success has to do with the message of diversity and inclusion that the artist has always launched and with defending that makeup or cosmetics are for everyone regardless of gender, origin, aesthetics or any other label. This line is emerging as an option for everyone.

One of the points for which the artist’s brand has delighted consumers is that all the products are vegan and cruelty-free, so they have not been tested on animals at any time nor do they contain anything that is not plant origin.

Among the best-selling cosmetics of the New York makeup line, its popular ‘eyeliner’ stands out above all, available in four formats for use and 25 different shades. Its price, although it depends on the color and shape, is around 20 euros.

Also very popular are other options such as palettes with 4 combinable eyeshadows (€ 24), ideal for ultra explosive ‘looks’ with which to highlight our look in times of masks. There are up to 9 different color sets to choose from.

Highly valued by her clients are also the options for the lips that the protagonist of A star has been born in your cosmetics brand.

These types of products include both the creamy textured lipsticks with a matte finish, available in 22 different shades (€ 19), and the set of 3 gloss lipsticks (€ 30), available in 3 color combinations.

Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin by Rihanna

Rihanna shows off the effect of one of Fenty Beauty’s new products Other sources

Another of the biggest names in the makeup industry is undoubtedly Rihanna, who started in this world in 2017 as the first business venture with Fenty Beauty. They now also have a line of skin care products, Fenty Skin.

One of the attractive points that have most attracted the attention of consumers is that Rihanna’s is an inclusive line that is ideal for anyone, whatever their skin tone. Makeup bases, for example, are available in 46 shades (€ 32.99).

Also for the ‘contouting’ their products are available in various shades to be able to play with our features and highlight or hide whatever we want. Precisely the pack of three ‘sticks’ from Fenty (€ 51.99) is one of the best-selling products.

This set includes a light color for the area we want to accentuate, a darker one to hide and outline other areas such as the cheekbones and, lastly, an illuminator to give the face more brightness and light at key points.

On the part of Fenty Skin, the newest skincare line from the Barbadian artist, it also highlights the three-step facial treatment kit that has been clinically tested and designed to work together (€ 35.99).

The first part, the cleaning part, removes dirt, excess sebum and long-lasting makeup without peeling or drying. Toning is based on a multipurpose serum that tightens pores, attenuates dark spots, brightens the complexion, smoothes the skin and fights shine, all without stripping the epidermis. Finally, to protect and hydrate, Fenty offers a lightweight and non-greasy 2-in-1 moisturizing sunscreen.

Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister is the most prolific celebrity in the world of makeup and beauty. After a huge success that catapulted her as an entrepreneur when she launched her first lipstick and liner sets in 2015 with Kylie Cosmetics, she now has all kinds of products and has expanded her horizons.

Since 2019, the also ‘influencer’ and protagonist of ‘realities’ has been totally dedicated to creating a skin care line, available only in Douglas stores in Spain.

Among the best-selling options in this line, for example, this case of four mini products stands out (€ 39.99), ideal for carrying out a complete care routine.

The set includes a washing foam that helps remove dirt, oil and makeup for a fresh and glowing complexion; a moisturizer, which hydrates, soothes and softens the skin, leaving a smooth and non-greasy finish; a Vitamin C serum and a toner that rebalances the skin.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

The last of the ‘top’ celebrities to embark on this type of business venture with great success has been the singer and actress Selena Gomez.

Launched last August in the United States, Rare Beauty is a sales success due to the quality of its products, among which lipsticks, blushes, makeup bases or ‘eyeliners’ stand out.

Unfortunately for fans of the artist in Spain, for now you can only buy her cosmetics in the United States, Canada or Mexico. Soon in the rest of the world.

More and more stars join this profitable business model

One of the most recent (and young) artists who have launched into this market taking advantage of the slipstream of the great pioneers within celebrities has been the actress known for Stranger things (Netflix) Millie Bobby Brown.

The young British woman has launched a brand called Florence By Mills that focuses primarily on a younger audience. In addition to being vegan and cruelty-free, something that the new generations value much more, the products of their line stand out for being quite accessible for any pocket.

In addition to some foundations, concealers and other types of makeup, the interpreter is having great success with exfoliating facial care masks (€ 23.95) and gel discs to avoid bags around the eyes (35.95 €), a star product that is in trend this season.

Her entire collection can be purchased from € 12.95 at Douglas, the only store that currently distributes the famous actress’s collection.

