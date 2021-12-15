The keys to understanding the Spiderman universe

A new installment of Spiderman hits the movie screens, Spider-man: No Way Home with Tom Holland again playing the arachnid hero.

This new film is possible thanks to the multiverse, a new phase that explores the Marvel Cinematic Universe and whose first steps we saw in Loki, WandaVision, Antman and the Wasp and even the past Tom Holland film, Far From Home.

If you are not such a fan of Spiderman, in The-List they share 5 keys to understanding the Spider-Man universe that illustrate a little more about this famous superhero and what the Spider-man multiverse is.

The first Spider-man movies

The first movie of our favorite arachnid was released in 2002 thanks to the work of Sam Raimi, who summoned Tobey Maguire to play Peter parker.

For three films he saved New York City by fighting the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, a version of Venom, and Sandman.

Arachnid fans expected a fourth film with Tobey Maguire, who is one of the most endearing after he accompanied several generations. However it had to be canceled due to disagreements between Sam Raimi and Sony about the plot and characters.

Everything was closed, but it gave rise to a restart of the saga in the hands of Marc Webb, who together with Andrew Garfield gave space in 2012 to The Amazing Spider-Man, in which we saw Lagarto.

Its sequel was well received and mourned by fans, who witnessed the death of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) on the big screen. The fans and Andrew himself expected a third film with the Sinister Six, but this was not possible.

And the rights of Spider-man?

Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe was already underway, many expected Garfield to join the Avengers at some point, but bringing Spider-Man to this group was not an easy thing, as his rights were not with Marvel Studios.

The situation takes us to the last three decades of the 20th century. Spider-Man is a Marvel Comics character, but after the failures of the 70s to bring superhero stories to film, in the following decade his rights were sold to Cannon Films.

However, Menahem Golan’s company struggled financially and was acquired by another studio, which in turn went bankrupt, Smash recalled. The businesswoman created 21st Century Films, but was unable to finance the feature film.

This is how their rights were sold to Viacom for television, Columbia Pictures (Sony) for home video and Carolco for theaters. But since Carolco and Marvel went bankrupt and Golan lost the rights, it led to a new negotiation in 1998.

Sony made an offer to Marvel for the rights to Spider-Man and the publisher offered for $ 25 million for Spider-Man, Iron Man, Ant-Man and Black Panther, but Sony rejected the counter offer because it only wanted the arachnid, leaving the deal in $ 10 million.

Sony and Marvel rapprochement

This allowed the first Spider-Man films to reach the big screen, but not to be part of the universe that Marvel was building in the cinema.

It was in 2016 that Sony and the publisher reached an agreement for our wall-crawler to join the superheroes, with his first appearance stealing Captain America’s shield in Civil War and putting himself under the shelter of Tony Stark.

That was the first step for Spidey in this universe, in which he already has two solo films (Homecoming and Far From Home) and important appearances in Avengers. Infinity War and Endgame.

Venom, one of the more popular antagonists, is also expected to play a part, later in the Venom post-credits scene. Let there be Carnage we could see how Eddie Brock sees Peter Parker from the television.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, assured that the agreement with Sony will last for years, something in which the producer Amy Pascal agreed, key in the rapprochement between the two companies.

“We are gearing up to do the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three movies, and now we’re going to move on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies, “he added.

What is the Spider-Man multiverse

The central part will be the exploration of the multiverse. This was addressed in Spider-Man: Far From Home when Mysterio spoke of him regarding his appearance in our world. However, with the development of the film, it was recognized that it was part of a deception of this antagonist.

But within Marvel productions we already know that there is this diversity of timelines, which will be joined in No Way Home thanks to Dr. Strange.

At the end of Tom Holland’s second solo film, it was revealed that behind the mask of the wall-crawler was Peter Parker, described by JJ Jameson, editor of El Clarín newspaper, as New York’s public enemy number one, for believing in lies. by Mysterio.

The arachnid asks the Supreme Sorcerer for help to correct the problem that the revelation of his identity brings, but among the risks will be the entry of villains from the previous Spider-Man films.

This aroused more public interest, because when they see the villains they hope to meet again with the Spider-Man of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, in addition to making the films of Sam Raimi and Marc Webb canonical.