The guests at Chanel’s party in honor of Penelope Cruz

Last night the ‘Film Benefit’ gala to recognize Penelope Cruz as “artist of global importance” according to the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA). A special evening that -apart from being a tribute- has the ultimate objective of raising funds for the institution’s film department. However, after the undisputed role of the iconic Spanish actress, they were multitude of familiar faces that did not go unnoticed at all. And we have decided to take note of all their outfits.

Rosalía, Ricky Martin, Leslie Mann, Anne Hathaway, Diane Kruger … The level of the guests at the party held in honor of the Hollywood star was hard to beat and therefore the memorable looks they chose for the occasion. And it is that, although the main focus of attention was monopolized by Cruz with his impressive red Chanel, the truth is that style and good taste in fashion were more than present in said celebration.

Which we can confirm with sets such as the very elegant outfit two-piece print with a top and pleated skirt by Diane Kruger, the sophisticated tweed suit and lace bodysuit set by actress Rebecca Hall or the shimmering look by the actress and Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough.

Sequins, glitter, satin garments … We were able to see the best proposals for evening looks that the guests had chosen. Although yes, true to the style of the firm that organized the party, the tweed was the star fabric of the event being so, the most predominant in most of the lookazos.