The guests at Chanel’s party in honor of Penelope Cruz
gtres
Last night the ‘Film Benefit’ gala to recognize Penelope Cruz as “artist of global importance” according to the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA). A special evening that -apart from being a tribute- has the ultimate objective of raising funds for the institution’s film department. However, after the undisputed role of the iconic Spanish actress, they were multitude of familiar faces that did not go unnoticed at all. And we have decided to take note of all their outfits.
Rosalía, Ricky Martin, Leslie Mann, Anne Hathaway, Diane Kruger … The level of the guests at the party held in honor of the Hollywood star was hard to beat and therefore the memorable looks they chose for the occasion. And it is that, although the main focus of attention was monopolized by Cruz with his impressive red Chanel, the truth is that style and good taste in fashion were more than present in said celebration.
Which we can confirm with sets such as the very elegant outfit two-piece print with a top and pleated skirt by Diane Kruger, the sophisticated tweed suit and lace bodysuit set by actress Rebecca Hall or the shimmering look by the actress and Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough.
Sequins, glitter, satin garments … We were able to see the best proposals for evening looks that the guests had chosen. Although yes, true to the style of the firm that organized the party, the tweed was the star fabric of the event being so, the most predominant in most of the lookazos.
Advertising – Keep reading below
Penelope Cruz
The actress opted for a spectacular red dress with a jewel neckline, a shawl-type cape detail on the shoulders and a bow detail on the chest. A Chanel design.
Anne Hathaway
The celebrity she wore a sophisticated gray and black fitted long mermaid dress with wide straps, also from Chanel.
Rosalia
Black dress pants and a satin white shirt. This is how simple and elegant the Spanish artist of the moment came to the event.
Rebecca hall
The actress dazzled with one of the best outfits of the night. A style composed of a set of suit with tweed fabric and lace bodysuit.
Diane kruger
That was how spectacular the actress was with a wonderful two-piece print set with a neck top and long pleated skirt from Emilia Wickstead’s Fall 2021 collection.
Ricky Martin
In a black suit with a contrasting lapel combined with a turtleneck sweater and loafers.
Riley keough
The actress and granddaughter of Elvis Presley opted for sequins with a two-piece set with a pink jacket.
Leslie mann
One of the most sober and sophisticated outfits of the night. Baggy black pleated trousers and a short tweed blazer with glitter.
Kristen Wiig
Black was the color par excellence and the American actress opted for a very elegant basic look with a crop top with a silver belt and dress pants.
Rebecca dayan
With a spectacular printed ensemble with a minidress with straps and a matching maxi jacket.
Dasha nekrasova
The actress, filmmaker and presenter opted for the infallible little black dress. A short strapless dress with fringed details.
Marie-Josee Kravis
The businesswoman could not be more elegant with a set of trousers in which the shiny patterned jacket was the undisputed protagonist of the styling.
Susan rockefeller
A two-piece set with matching satin shirt and pants in blue. This is the look that the film director opted for.
Dasha zhukova
With a very elegant black midi dress with lace detail and strapless neckline.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Keep reading below