The goals of Rayadas that are going around the world

Photo: Getty Images

The Rayadas del Monterrey managed to reach their fifth final of the Liga MX Femenil thanks to two goals that scored Atlas in the second leg of the league semifinal.

The team came from a 1-0 defeat in the first leg, so at home they had to make a difference to cut off the aspirations of the rojinegras and they did so because in the end they beat Atlas 2-1 with a marker remaining 2-2 on aggregate, so, due to a better position in the table, they will be able to fight for the title against their great rivals, the girls of Tigres.

Rayadas’ match against Atlas was heartfelt, because after remaining scoreless, in the 41st minute the red-and-black Alison González received a filtered pass and fired at the goal of Alejandría Godínez, who could do little to stop the ball.

The second half was started by the Rayadas losing by two goals on aggregate, so they were forced to go out onto the pitch to give it their all, and so did Aylin Avilés, who masterfully took off two rivals on the left lane. she sneaked into the large area and passed the ball to Christina Burkenroad who just pushed it into goal.

Those led by Eva Espejo came back to life and in the 62nd minute Diana Evangelista received the ball in front of the large area and unleashed a tremendous shot that sent it to the upper right corner of the goal achieving the long-awaited tie.

In this way, the Liga MX Femenil final will be royal for the fifth time. Numerically those of Tigres have the advantage since they have disputed the trophy eight times and have obtained it four times; while those of Monterrey have fought for the title four times and only once have they obtained it.

Of the four royal finals, three have been for Tigres, Clausura 2018, Clausura 2019, and Apertura 2020; while the Rayadas only obtained that of the 2019 Apertura.

The first leg of the grand final will be played on December 17 at 9:00 p.m. at the home of Monterrey. While the return will be on December 20 at 8:00 p.m.

Continue reading the story

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

He catches a thief and hits him with a machete, now they are investigating him for “excess in self-defense”