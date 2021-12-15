“The Eternals”: since when will it be available at Disney Plus Mexico?

Learn how to watch the Eternals series. Photo: Marvel.

The latest solo film produced by Marvel studios on reaching theaters it already has an availability date on the streaming platform Disney +, this will be for January 2022. Eternals, hit theaters on November 5, 2021 and from the following year it can be seen by those who have a subscription on said page.

This was announced by Marvel through its various official channels, confirming that Eternals will become part of the UCM film catalog available on Disney + as of January 12, 2022, just over two months after its official theatrical release

“They will join forces to give us a great start to the year. Eternals, exclusive movie available January 12 on DisneyPlus”, I indicate the account of Disney + Latin America.

Eternals will become part of the 13 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in IMAX format on Disney + and its aspect ratio optimized for televisions and projectors.

Prior to the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new tape of Marvel studios In collaboration with Sony Pictures that will arrive in Mexico on December 15 which is expected to be the best post-pandemic box office. Eternals exceeded 150 million dollars of collection in the United States that, added to the 228 million in the rest of the world, it achieves a total collection of just over 380 million dollars worldwide.

The film stars Angelina Jolie “Thena”, Richard Madden “Ikaris” and the Mexican, Salma Hayek is “Ajak.” In addition to them, a talented cast is added such as Gemma Chan “Sersi”, Kumail Nanjiani “Kingo”, Lia McHugh “Sprite”, Brian Tyree Henry “Phastos”, Lauren Ridloff “Makkari”, Barry Keoghan “Druig”, Don Lee “Gilgamesh “And Kit Harington as” Dane Whitman. ” The direction was in charge of Chloé zhao, which won the Oscar for Best Director for Nomadland in 2020.

It should be noted that one of the protagonists is of Mexican origin, Salma Hayek plays “Ajak” who, according to Marvel, in the comics created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, Ajak is a member of the Polar Eternals, a group of immortal beings, since their appearances date from 2500 BC hence the origin of the name “Eternals ”; the character played by Hayek, in addition to being one of the most outstanding characters, is a scholar in archeology after her interaction with ancient cultures.

“Ajak ”initially interacted with the natives of South America in Peru, where he assumed the identity of the Inca goddess Tecumotzin, and of the Aztec god, Quetzalcóatl, since he used the advanced knowledge of the Eternal to help them”, It can be read on the Marvel portal.

“Ajak” stands out as one of the most powerful beings, with great capacity for speed, fighting and strength. In addition, thanks to the abilities awarded to him, he has powers such as flight, teleportation and the ability to shoot energy beams through his eyes and hands in the form of heat.

When Marvel offered her the role of “Ajak”, the woman from Veracruz thought it belonged to a “grandmother”. However, it was the opposite, during the stage of interviews for the premiere of the film of the UCM, the Mexican interpreter pointed out in various interviews that she was proud to reach a leading role in one of the most important franchises in the world at her age.

In an interview for Infobae Mexico, François-Henri Pinault’s partner revealed that for her to reach the Marvel Universe She was a source of pride, mainly because she is the first Mexican heroine in Marvel.

“I saw my brown face! (Tears fill her eyes) I saw my brown face in the superhero costume and it makes me want to cry again. And I realized that we all put that suit on, “he told Infobae about the pride of being a Latin woman in the Marvel Universe.

