the electric Land Cruiser of the future

Introducing a full lineup of electric vehicles, Toyota introduced the Toyota Compact Cruiser EV.

Revealing a notable influence from the old acquaintance FJ Cruiser, the Japanese brand introduced the Toyota Compact Cruiser EV. It is the prototype of an urban SUV of off-road essence descendant, of course, of the legendary Land Cruiser family.

It would be a completely new member born in the era of electrification counting on ‘zero emissions’ system from the beginning, and adopting the latest connectivity and vehicle operability technologies. Its arrival in production has not yet been defined.

By the way, speaking of this issue of ‘electric Toyota’, the manufacturer uncovered more than one card with which it will play in this market. If it had remained discreet it was until now, since they were published 15 new cars conceptual 100% EV.

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV: features

The model responds to each of the references that were put in its name. First, it is a Compact SUV compared to the Ford Bronco Sport concept with the difference of having a powertrain emission free.

Continuing, the name Cruiser is not in vain because aesthetically it reveals the genetics of the Land Cruiser breed, and even more so the resemblance it has with the Robust SUV FJ Cruiser carrying thick moldings on the outside.

The concept car presents on its front a elongated grill end-to-end with the letters “Toyota” in the center and a pair of horizontal headlights on each side, which include led technology. The bumper has a vertical groove design.

An image of its interior that could be captured during the unveiling of the Toyota Compact Cruiser EV reveals a digitized front panel with floating screen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster and a quirky steering wheel by its shape.

There is not much to say about its mechanics yet as there is no data provided by the manufacturer. It would build on the last TNGA EV platform dedicated. It is very logical that the model has a four-wheel drive system with one or two electric motors.

Jessica Paola Vera García.

