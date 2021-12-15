After 25 years of waiting, This July 16, the sequel to HBO Max finally hit theaters. Space jam, starring LeBron James.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy‘ shows the return of the Looney Tunes to the courts, this time under LeBron James, whose child is caught in the algorithm of a video game, so he will have to recruit the Tunes to help free his family.

Although it is still early to talk about a third installment, The truth is that the director of the sequel, Malcolm D. Lee, would love to participate in a new film of Space Jam. In fact, the filmmaker revealed for Entertainment Weekly what would you like make a few changes and get the Looney Tunes off the court into the ring.

The director of ‘Space Jam 2’ wants Dwayne Johnson to be the protagonist of the third installment

Likewise, Malcolm D. Lee disclosed that He already has in mind who could be in charge of starring in this third installment: Dwayne ‘The Rock‘Johnson. “Dwayne Johnson would be an interesting pick. It would be different. I’m not sure what his special ability would be, maybe he’ll go back to the fight. That would be interesting, “he said.

As for returning as director for a third film, Malcolm noted that he puts himself in the hands of the audience: “I will never say never. It will all depend on the fans responding to this positively. The bar is so high in terms of a global superstar like Michael Jordan, and now with another global superstar like LeBron James, who transcends sports. Who would be the next person to put in this universe? You also have to find a script and a story good enough not to repeat what has been done, but to keep the spirit. “

At the moment, this seems to be a mere wish, but, Would you like to see the Looney Tunes in a new adventure off the court, in the company of ‘The Rock‘and based on wrestling?