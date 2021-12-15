The day El Canelo Álvarez was accused of killing his sparring partner

Before the success we know today from Saúl El Canelo Álvarez, the Mexican boxer was an exclusive figure of Televisa, a television station that noticed its potential and was not mistaken, because the tapatío is today the best pound for pound.

However, an accusation of alleged murder was guilty of breaking the deadline between Álvarez and Televisa, which included a juicy four-year contract.

The murder of which He was blamed Canelo

In 2010 The Canelo He signed an exclusivity contract for a good amount, which although it is very far from the millions that he has in his fortune today, was a significant sum of money.

From 2010 to 2014 the contract lasted, but something happened before to break the relationship, Televisa accused Canelo of “assassinating” Javier “Chatito” Jáuregui, which made the man from Guadalajara not want to know anything about the company again.

According to Medio Tiempo, in 2014 the magazine TV Novelas, owned by Televisa released a post with the title “Canelo in flames “, where they claimed that Álvarez had beaten” Chatito “, which had caused him a stroke, which later led to his death.

Jáuregui was sparring of the Canelo, because they assure that at that time he lived hard moments and had decided to have that job with him Canelo Team. The magazine claimed that one day Álvarez hit him so badly that he was killed.

Canelo was about to fight Eislandy Lara at that time and decided to demarcate in Televisa:

“So far I have decided not to be televised by Televisa for work and personal issues. Thank you for your support and we will seek the best for you and me. ”

Chapo Reynoso, father of Eddy Reynoso and who at that time trained the Mexican, declared more about the magazine.

“Saúl is very resentful of some things that were said and Televisa did not cover it, A magazine published some things that are not true. It is a feeling that Saúl has and we will support him because he is right. ”

(dmv)