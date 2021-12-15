The culprit that Luis Romo does not renew with Cruz Azul nor can he go to Europe

Luis Romo’s relationship with Cruz Azul has been wearing thin with the passing of the days, which at the same time they have alienated the cement footballer from his European dream, since it went from being consecrated as Champion on historic May 30, and also as the best man in the entire Liga MX, to show off listless and with a blurred football during all the Opening 2021.

And is that The desire of the multi-functional player of La Maquina is clear: to go to Europe, which seemed imminent after the level he showed in the Guard1anes 2021 and that also strengthened it in the Mexican team, firm in the World Cup process towards Qatar 2022, but it was not like that and he remained in Mexico City with the cement plants.

The reasons pointed to Cruz Azul would have rejected any offer from Europe for Luis Romo, but the reality is that there is a dark background, since in reality it would be his representative, to whom the club that hire to the Sinaloan player I would have to pay you a high commission, apart from what you have to pay for his token to the celestial team.

This was revealed by the journalist Rubén Rodríguez in his column published in the daily Récord, this Wednesday, assuring that the agent of the 26-year-old defender is the ‘guilty‘ about what no team abroad has been able to hire him and that it has not reached an agreement with The Machine to renew your contract, to which only one year remains in effect.

“The representative has been a constant inconvenience, due to the high fee that he personally charges for the transfer of the player to any team, the so-called commission for taking Romo to x teams has been one of the impediments that have stopped the player’s departure or a possible renewal, as the clubs would be ‘obliged’ to pay separately the part required to the representative for the player to sign with the new team, without any regard and going over a possible agreement between clubs “, sentenced the also Fox Sports journalist.

Remember that after not reaching an agreement with the former Gallos player to sign his renewal, the celestial directive would have chosen to sell it this pass market, since in case of not doing it, from June I could start negotiating with other clubs, and even sign, to go free in December 2022 after the World Cup, when your contract ends, just like you did Orbelín Pineda.