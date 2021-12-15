The connection between Verónica Forqué, Stanley Kubrick and Jack Nicholson

While the tributes to Veronica Forqué, who died this Monday at the age of 66, is also reveal little-known facts about their extensive career professional. And it is that the Madrid actress, winner of four Goya Awards, participated more than 40 years ago in The glow, Stanley Kubrick’s film adaptation of Stephen King’s book.

The film, despite the misgivings of the writer himself, unhappy with the result, has become a classic of horror movies and is probably the most representative film of the genre. Well, Verónica Forqué had an important role in her since she fHe was chosen by Stanley Kubrick himself to voice actress Shelley Duvall, who plays Jack Nicholson’s wife in the feature film.

“When Kubrick chose me to dub The glow, it gave me a high. She did not choose me because I had seen myself as an actress, but because my voice timbre was very similar to Shelley Duvall’s “, she recounted at the time, although it is no less true that the dubbing of The glow it was controversial.

Carlos Saura, in the project

For her it was an unforgettable experience because Carlos Saura was also involved in the project. “The dubbing director, Carlos Saura, sent him the voices of several actresses and Kubrick chose my voice. It gave me enormous joy. When I walked into the dubbing room and they put on the first take, I felt a huge responsibility, but I think Kubrick was very happy“, explained the sadly deceased actress.

In any case, beyond the final result, more valued by dubbing professionals than by the public, the truth is that Verónica Forqué could boast for years of having participated in one of the most iconic films in film history.