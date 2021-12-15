The club already knows its condition to sign and hopes that PSG does not get in the way, according to Spanish press

Despite reporting a few months ago its serious financial situation, with a debt valued at 1,300 million euros, Barcelona moves boldly backstage. According to information from the Spanish press, Joan Laporta, club president, met last Monday with businessman Mino Raiola in Italy to discuss Erling haaland .



According to Sports world, the Catalan directive affirmed its desire to take one of the most coveted jewels of European football to the Camp Nou.

The agent, who has already dealt with the culé club after taking Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Barcelona, made it clear that nothing has been ruled out and that other giants of world football are also in the fight: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Borussia Dortmund star, Haaland He has a contract with the club until 2024, but the contract signed by the young man would have a condition that would let him leave for 75 million euros next summer.

Haaland, Laporta and Xavi -montage- ESPN

According to the Spanish newspaper, Raiola showed Laporta how much the entire ‘Haaland package’ would cost, which in addition to the transfer fee also includes salary, bonuses and awards, in addition to the agent’s own commission. The amount made the president of Barcelona decide that it is possible to try to hire the forward.

The expectation of the Catalan manager is that his competitors, mainly the Real Madrid, focus on signing in the next transfer market to Kylian Mbappé, which can leave the Paris Saint-Germain for free.

It is hoped that the French club may still have one last chance to renew Mbappe, a situation that could put Haaland as the main objective of the international market.

The newspaper Sport also reported on the interest of Barcelona by the Norwegian forward and revealed an interesting detail about the possible signing. According to the publication, Haaland want to compete in the next edition of the UEFA champions league and have a real chance of winning the ‘Orejona’.

But what does this mean? According Sport, Haaland does not exclude Barcelona from the list of possible destinations for the future, but you will make your decision taking into account the long-term sporting project.