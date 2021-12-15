The case of Ansel Elgort or how Hollywood protects its releases avoiding uncomfortable questions | Celebrities, Vips

It is set to be one of the big releases of the prolific holiday season. An iconic musical, directed by a no less legendary director, with an anti-racist and inclusive message that has dazzled critics, already ranking as a great favorite in the awards season. The remake from West side story by Steven Spielberg arrives in Spanish theaters this December 22 with the intention that the whole family do the Christmas digestion in the armchair, listening to the Jets and the Sharks sing their differences. Although its premiere at the US box office is not at all flattering, the truth is that the communication department of the film has already achieved its first victory: reaching theaters without the media having ruled on the accusation of sexual abuse that weighs on its protagonist, Ansel Elgort. A fact that has given rise to a heated debate on social networks and that promises to reignite if the 27-year-old actor, or anyone else responsible for the film, has the option of taking a statuette home.

The controversy dates back to June 2020, when a woman named Gabby posted a letter on her Twitter account confessing to having been sexually abused by Elgort. As the girl explained, the alleged events occurred in 2014, when she was still a minor – she had just turned 17 – and he, at 20, had already become a star thanks to Divergent Y Under the same star. After asking for a congratulation on his birthday via Twitter, he revealed his private account on the social network Snapchat, where a conversation began that culminated in an in-person date. “When everything finally happened, instead of wondering if I wanted to stop the sexual relationship knowing that it was my first time, and that I was sobbing in pain and did not want to do it, the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘I need to force you’ (… ) I was not there at the time mentally. I disassociated myself and felt like my mind was gone, I was in shockI couldn’t leave, I was only 1.57 meters tall and weighed 44 kilos, ”said the young woman, who said she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and panic attacks after that episode. When her testimony went viral, Gabby deleted both the confession and her Twitter account.

Ansel Elgort’s response would come a couple of days later, publishing a statement in which he denied having abused the young woman and related his story to an alleged revenge for having done her ghosting after their first meeting. “What is certain is that Gabby and I had a brief, legal and totally consensual relationship. Unfortunately I didn’t handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to his messages, and that was immature and cruel of me. I am aware that this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared. I feel disgusted and ashamed of my attitude, “said the protagonist of Baby driver. Shortly after, other young women joined the complaints, assuring that they had also received sexual proposals from Elgort as minors and also published screenshots to corroborate their testimony. But the accusations did not go beyond the digital controversy and an official investigation into the matter was never launched. There are currently no charges against him.

The subsequent reaction on the part of the actor, who had already finished recording his participation as the new Tony of West side story and that he was in the middle of filming his next project, the action series Tokyo Vice for HBO Max, it was to go for the low profile. Other Hollywood stars who faced similar accusations, such as Oscar nominee James Franco, saw their careers and reputations unravel. ipso facto, but that has not been the case of the New Yorker. Elgort eliminated all traces of the controversy, even his declaration of innocence. Then he suddenly disappeared from the public and digital scene, perhaps hoping that his case would evaporate from the public memory buried by the news and the passage of time, and he has prolonged it until this past November, when the promotional obligations of West side story they have forced him out of his shelter.

Once the possibility of parting with Elgort and re-recording his scenes in the Spielberg musical with another actor had been ruled out, a tactic that 20th Century Fox used, for example, to replace Kevin Spacey in the film All the money in the world Taking advantage of his supporting role, Disney designed a press strategy to minimize the risk that the premiere would be marred by uncomfortable questions to the young man. As the journalist from Variety Adam B. Vary, “has not delivered the in-depth, personal interviews one would expect from a star of his stature: no profiles on magazine covers, no podcast conversations. And in short interviews with the media he was always flanked by other co-stars, protecting him from any uncomfortable questions. ” Not even the official trailer gives the production’s most renowned actor much presence. His participation has been limited to a couple of images on his Instagram account -no Twitter-, posing smiling on the red carpet, delivering an award at an awards gala and attending two television programs with a comic spirit and away from controversy : those presented by fellow actors Drew Barrymore and James Corden.

But the media silence in this regard has not gone unnoticed by the digital environment, whose users have been in charge of condemning the actor’s public appearances. The comments section of the YouTube video that includes Elgort’s appearance in Corden’s space, for example, has become an improvised complaint sheet. “Do they really have to take him to TV shows like nothing happened?” Asks one viewer. “In Hollywood they delayed Ansel’s return for a year in the hope that we would all forget about him. Do they think we’re stupid? ”Says another. On Twitter, a user public a viral tweet with almost five thousand ‘likes’ in which he described as “sad and ridiculous” that neither the cast nor those responsible for West side story have spoken.

In addition to Variety, other digital media such as Vulture or The Cut They have also now wanted to refresh the memory of their readers on the case. And, according to the disappointing passage of the musical at the box office on its first weekend in theaters, some tweeters are already blaming the poor performance on the decision to continue betting on Elgort as the protagonist, as the tabloid collects TMZ. Considering its projection as a big favorite in the race to the Oscars, it may not yet be too late for some member of the production to be forced to clarify their position.

A reminder that Ansel Elgort has been accused of sexual assault, which has yet to be addressed by cast and crew. I’m aware that I’m repeating myself at this point (almost word for word), but this is getting sad and ridiculous. https://t.co/ExKrV3rn1g – 🎄❄ Gilbert ‘Bah-Humbug’ Martinez 🎁☃️ (@ discord12395) December 11, 2021

This is not the first time – or the most notorious – that the marketing departments of the studios have tried to ‘sneak’ stars of controversial history into their productions, at the same time that they claim to promote and finance movements such as #MeToo. There is the recent case of Johnny Depp, accused of mistreatment by his ex-partner Amber Heard and whom Warner Bros turned into a marginal figure during the launch of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Despite his absence throughout the communication campaign – his face did not even appear on the poster – and that even JK Rowling herself defended his signing, the controversy that arose was such that the producer fired him and signed a replacement – the Danish Mads Mikkelsen– for the third installment of the saga.

Also in 2018, actress Olivia Munn forced 20th Century Fox to remove a scene from the film. Predator just a few hours before the premiere of the film. The interpreter learned that actor Steven Wilder, a personal friend of the film’s director (Shane Black), had been convicted of attempting to have a sexual relationship with a minor in 2010. In addition to West side story, Disney itself currently has another hot potato on its hands. Death on the Nile, sequel to the thriller Murder on the Orient Express, is co-starred by two of the most controversial actors in Hollywood today: Letitia Wright, famous for her anti-vaccination position; and Armie Hammer, accused of sexual abuse and cannibalistic tendencies. The film has disappeared from the release schedule and there is no word on when it will end up hitting theaters.