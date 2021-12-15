the career of an Argentine footballer who left his mark

Kun Agüero ends career full of records and titles 4:00

(CNN Spanish) – Argentine soccer player Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, who announced his retirement from football due to a heart problem, is an idol: he is at Independiente, the club where he was formed. He is at Atlético de Madrid, where he was an effective scorer. He is especially so at Manchester City, where he is a historic scorer and the leader of the club’s rebirth with the added factor that he was the one who scored the historic goal that gave the club the title in 2012.

The 33-year-old joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City in July.

Agüero struggled with injuries since joining the Blaugrana team from Manchester City and was only able to make his debut in October.

Agüero’s career of successes

He was born on June 2, 1988 in Buenos Aires. He is 1.73 m tall and is a center-forward. He scores with his right foot and he’s a remarkable spiker.

He made his professional debut in 2003 at Independiente de Avellaneda: at the age of 15, he was the youngest player to make his debut in the Argentine First Division, as described on his website. In 2006 he joined the ranks of Atlético de Madrid with a token of US $ 23.87 million, according to the specialized site Transfermarkt. At Atleti he won the Europa League and the European Super Cup in 2010.

In 2011 he moved to Manchester City for $ 44 million, a record purchase for the English club at the time. And what came was glory.

On May 13, 2012, in the last seconds of the game, he scored the goal that earned the citizens the Premier League championship after 44 years. With City, Agüero won a total of five Premier titles, one FA Cup, six EFL Cups, three Community Shields and reached a Champions League final.

With Manchester City he played 389 games, scored 260 goals and won 15 titles.

He is also the best foreign scorer in the Premier. A legend.

In May he signed for two years with FC Barcelona (free of charge), perhaps with the hope of playing with his partner and friend Lionel Messi, who shortly after left the culé club to go to PSG.

Since then, injuries and health problems have marked what appears to be the last hours on the court.

With the Argentina National Team, Agüero was champion of the U20 World Cup in 2005 and 2007, Golden Boot and Ballon d’Or in the 2007 U20 World Cup, gold in the 2008 Olympics, 2014 World Cup finalist and World Cup champion. America 2021.

He scored 379 goals and had 118 assists in 663 club games, according to Transfermarkt. With Argentina, 41 goals in 101 games (he is the third highest scorer in the national team, behind Messi and Batistuta).

In total, he played 798 games (639 of them started) and scored 427 goals, according to his statistics.

His personal life

Agüero is not only a legend of Argentine soccer, but he was the family of the greatest legend of all: Diego Armando Maradona. Agüero was married to Giannina Maradona, daughter of 10, and is the father of Benjamin, who is complete royalty: son of Kun and grandson of Pelusa.

He is one of the great friends of Lionel Messi.

He is also a celebrity on social networks: 20 million followers on Instagram, 23 million on Facebook and 14 million On twitter.

Heart problem

Agüero was taken to hospital after suffering chest pain and complaining of feeling dizzy during Barça’s LaLiga 1-1 draw with Alavés in late October.

Days later, Barcelona said that Agüero would be out of the court for three months after undergoing a “cardiological evaluation.” The player, for his part, said that he is following the instructions of the doctors and would wait for the evolution in that period.