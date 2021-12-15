The best performances from the finale of ‘The Voice’ (BTS, JLo)

We would be lying if we said that we have followed the 21st edition of The Voice In the United States, if not even the NBA can keep us awake, neither can this. But there are times when you have to make exceptions, and it is that the performances of the final gala did deserve several extra coffees in the morning. Recall that in this edition, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson repeated as judges for the sixth consecutive installment while Ariana Grande took over from Nick Jonas in the gap that always rotates between stars. The fourth, of course, was occupied by a Blake Shelton who has heated up the judge’s chair in all editions of the program. In the end, as much as we care about the outcome of the Super Bowl, a group made up of Kelly Clarkson’s team called Girl Named Tom won.

But let’s go to what matters, these were the five most outstanding performances of one of the golden nights of American television.

Jennifer Lopez

The next February 25 will be released Marry me and Jennifer Lopez herself went to the end of the voice to make the first live interpretation of the song for the film, whose video clip came out a few hours before. While we appreciate the effort to turn pianos into something like the Penrose Staircase, JLo without moving his mythical butt is not JLo in all its potential.

John Legend and Carrie Underwood

John Legend made his status as a judge shine with the right shine, with humility, teaching everything from the piano while Carrie Underwood showed off with his Hallelujah. Although it is not Leonard Cohen’s and if the whole gala were in this tone we would fall asleep, it was a gourmet moment.

Ed Sheeran

The technical capacity of a show like The Voice It is undeniable, but Ed Sheeran sounded, as almost always, better than the others. It is appreciated that, in a show with so much playback music to show only live voice, Sheeran bet on something so acoustic.

Coldplay and BTS

It is, without a doubt, one of the collaborations of the year, a true bridge between two groups that have marked pop in their respective generation, Coldplay and BTS. However, this performance, as the official video of My universe, conquers us by its original way of using the evils that the pandemic has brought us. BTS acting like holograms is not the future, it is our present.

Ariana Grande (and Kid Cudi)

Ariana Grande has been the star of The Voice every week, and it is that at the top after his album Thank you, next, there was no discussion of who was the star among the four judges this season. But Ariana is not in the first place because of her fame but because if anyone has “the voice” it is her. The one from Boca Ratón once again showed off her infinite vocal ability, making it clear that there will be neither a guest star nor a surprise contestant capable of turning chairs like her. The only discordant note is that unnecessary shadow of Kid Cudi from behind not really knowing what to do. Let’s see when the fashion of putting a rapper in each song goes … This also belongs to the Netflix movie Don’t look up.

