The 10 most viewed movies on the streaming platform in 2021

Given the already known restrictions for cinemas around the world by COVID-19, Netflix and others streaming platforms became the best options to watch movies of all kinds of genre in this 2021.

Therefore, in the following note we will tell you what they were the 10 most viewed films this year in Latin America. You’ve probably already enjoyed most of them, but there is more than one that will surprise you. You can not lose this!

The 10 most viewed movies on Netflix in 2021

Here, we bring you the favorite productions of movie fans this year. It is worth mentioning that they have been organized randomly. Now yes, get comfortable and enjoy.

Blindly: Five years have passed since unseen forces drove the population to suicide. A survivor and her children risk everything to seek refuge. A new hit starring Sandra Bullock. Tyler rake: It is a film starring Chris Hemsworth and tells the story of an intrepid mercenary with great skills, who accepts dangerous missions in order to receive good pay. With nothing to lose, he accepts the task of rescuing the son of a mafia boss who is in jail. the Irish: A WWII veteran, con man and hitman recalls his role in the murder of Jimmy Hoffa. One of the country’s great unsolved mysteries: the disappearance of the legendary trade unionist Jimmy Hoffa. A great journey through the murky ins and outs of organized crime: its internal mechanisms, rivalries and its connection with politics. The kissing booth: Elle’s first kiss marks the beginning of a forbidden romance with the cutest boy in school, but it could also be the end of her relationship with her best friend. Squad 6: A billionaire tech genius fakes his death and forms an international team to topple a cruel dictator on a risky and bloody mission. Spenser – Confidential: Spenser, a former cop fresh out of jail, teams up with Hawk, a heavyweight, to unravel a conspiracy linked to the deaths of two Boston cops. Enola Holmes: An intrepid young woman who searches for her mother, uses her brilliant investigative instinct to overcome her brother Sherlock and help a lord in his escape. The army of the dead: After the appearance of zombies in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries risks everything and ventures to the quarantine area to carry out the biggest robbery of their lives. A production led by Dave Batista. The old guard: A group of mercenaries, all immortal and with the ability to heal themselves, discover that someone knows their secret and must fight to protect their freedom. Mystery on boardDuring a long-awaited trip to Europe, a New York cop and his wife try to solve a mysterious murder aboard a billionaire’s yacht. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in a new adventure.