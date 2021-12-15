Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Unveils First Trailer

After postponing its premiere due to the pandemic, the new adaptation of the musical West side story, at the hands of Steven Spielberg, it seems to be closer than we thought. At the moment, we already have the first trailer and the film is already becoming one of the great promises for the next awards ceremonies.

The trailer was unveiled during the 93rd Academy Awards, commemorating the 60th anniversary of the first film adaptation of the musical. The 1961 film, directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise, told the story that had already made it big on Broadway in the 1950s. A love story between two young men from rival gangs in New York City, which re-adapted and modernized Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

In this way, the story that at the time starred Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer, and which won 10 golden statuettes, will return to theaters next December, as announced by the trailer for the new adaptation. A presentation video in which nostalgic musical numbers can already be observed between the streets and fire escapes of a New York of the 50s.

Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ to premiere in December 2021

Spielberg has opted for a mostly Latino cast, since in the original film the Puerto Rican characters were played by white actors. In this way, Rachel Zegler will make her debut on the big screen to play Maria, the protagonist of the story who falls in love with Tony, who will play the well-known, and accused of sexual abuse, Ansel Elgort.

The cast is completed with Broadway performers and, especially, with the stellar appearance of Rita Moreno. Although the 89-year-old actress who played Anita in 1961 refused to participate in the new film at first, she will eventually return to the musical to play Valentina, Doc’s widow, the mediator between the two bands from the original film. .

Rita Moreno in ‘West Side Story’ (1961) Third parties

Actress Rita Moreno is also among the cast of the new adaptation

The new version of the legendary musical has featured Tony Kushner for the script, Janusz Kaminski for the photography, David Newman for the music, Gustav Dudamel for the orchestra and Justin Peck for the choreography of the musical numbers.

West side story It was not the only film that presented its first trailer at the 93rd Academy Awards. In this way, so did the musical In the Heightsby Jon M. Chu, and the documentary Summer of Soul by Questlove.