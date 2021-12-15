Steven Spielberg’s 80s movie that hardly anyone remembers

It seems incredible, but the filmography of Steven spielberg it still holds secrets for many. The trajectory of King Midas of Hollywood is one of those that does not go unnoticed by anyone. His many successes and his few failures have always enjoyed a more than important impact. That is why it is so surprising to find ourselves in his filmography with a tape that practically nobody remembers.

Always, forever is the title of a truly forgotten movie. A strange case when it comes to Steven spielberg but especially striking considering that it was the film he directed between The Empire of the Sun and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which means that the film arrived at its peak of popularity.

Pete, a firefighting pilot, dies in the line of duty trying to save the life of a friend. In heaven, he is given the opportunity to return to earth to make a young man an expert pilot, but the problem is that this rookie has a crush on Pete’s old girlfriend.

Okay, the movie was no wonder, but it was also far from a disaster. It was 1989 and Spielberg had a huge cast made up of Richard Dreyfuss, Holly hunter, Audrey hepburn Y John goodman. Always, forever it inexplicably fell into oblivion, being today the least known film in the director’s filmography. In any case, we recommend that you give a chance to a tape that exudes the essence of the eighties everywhere.