Steven Spielberg and the Duffer Brothers (‘Stranger Things’) join forces to adapt Stephen King

Netflix will be the platform on which Steven Spielberg’s new project as producer will be developed. The adaptation of ‘The Talisman’, a novel by Stephen King and Peter Straub.

Since 1982 Steven spielberg owns the adaptation rights of The talisman. It is a novel by Stephen King that the Maine author wrote alongside Peter Straub. Steven Spielberg’s original plans were for the movies. But the possible film was losing down from its list of priorities until today, which will become a series of Netflix.

Spielberg will only go on to produce the adaptation and will do so in the company of the creators of Stranger things, Brothers Marc Y Ross Duffer. There is no doubt that Spielberg has been one of the great influences in the careers of these brothers and in particular in the aesthetics of their series. Stephen King has also been a great influence on Stranger Things. So this three-way partnership couldn’t sound better.

With Spielbergs and the Duffers in production, the series The talisman It will be written by Curtis Gwinn, also a screenwriter on Stranger Things. Gwinn will act as showrunner in a series that will explain the story of Jack Sawuer, a boy who embarks on a dangerous and epic mission to find a legendary talisman with which he hopes to save his ailing mother. The novel combined the supernatural and fantastic elements with the family drama experienced by the young protagonist.

We will be attentive to future announcements regarding The talisman Well, with an associated name like Steven Spielberg’s, Netflix will surely bet heavily on this new series as a possible successor to Stranger things once this is over.