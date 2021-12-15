Star looking for Tuca Ferretti for the Braves de Juárez reveals his future

This star Ricardo Tuca Ferretti is looking for for the Braves de Juárez reveals his future.

December 15, 2021 · 15:15 hs

Ricardo Tuca Ferretti is building his team in the Bravos de Juárez and directing the preseason for the upcoming Liga MX.

After the signing of Brazilian Anderson Leite, the Juárez men are now looking for a quality playing midfielder to take over the team.

And in that sense, they have been negotiating for several weeks with Club América to try to remove the Colombian Nicolás Benedetti, who also has polls from Deportivo Cali de Colombia, a club where he knew how to shine in his origins.

And in that sense, they asked him in Colombia if he would continue in Mexico or would he seek to return to his old team: “The truth is that we are waiting, for now there is nothing defined. I am an America player and we are waiting, there is nothing concrete“.

Then the player added: “I have gone through two difficult years with a lot of injury, a lot of intermittence. I have not been able to show my level for many reasons. This semester I was able to play and be physically well, which was my goal.“.

And ended: “I am waiting to see options, for now I am still a player of America, it is not known what could happen. My goal is to play again, to be important in a team, I am excited to pick up a rhythm and show my potential. Either go back to Colombia or stay here“.