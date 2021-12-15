Stallone shows video of how he rehearsed the epic fight …

The actor Sylvester Stallone presented an unreleased footage of how he rehearsed with the actor Carl Waters, who played Apollo creed, the epic sequence of the fight where both go to the canvas in the movie of Rocky 2.

Sly He used his social networks to share these scenes with all his fans around the world, and it was also accompanied by a small message.

“This is extremely rare footage. Hopefully they’ll find it entertaining considering it was from another era. Thanks to Mike kunda Y John rivoli for sharing it with me. Keep fighting and good things will come to you, ”he wrote.

In the different videos that are seen there you can see the professional bandage that they put on Stallone, rehearsals for the choreography outside and above the ring.

It should be remembered that Rocky 2 It was released in 1979 and was written and starred by the actor himself. The film grossed $ 89 million.

How the sequence between Rocky and Apollo was filmed

And finally that’s how that scene was filmed between Rocky Y Apollo creed in the final cut of the film that immortalized Sylvester Stallone.

Sly just re-released Rocky 4

A few weeks ago, it was released in cinemas and digital platforms Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut, the new version containing new scenes and various editing changes.

The new tape contains an additional 40 minutes of footage, in which Stallone It puts much more emphasis on the fight between Rocky and Drago than on the comic things that could be seen in the first version.

“The fight scenes are more intense, the music is more powerful, and the drama intensifies as the world heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa You must defend your title once again. This time against his most formidable opponent: Ivan drago (Lundgren). ”, Reads the official synopsis.

Rocky 4 it was originally released in 1985. The film was written and directed by Stallone. Dolph lundgren played the now iconic Russian boxer, Ivan drago. They were also part of the cast Burt young, Talia shire, Carl weathers Y Brigitte nielsen.