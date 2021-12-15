Spoiler Alert! FILTER who will be the VILLAIN of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is underway and will be the last film in the trilogy of this spacecraft from the Marvel Universe directed by James Gunn.

The third volume will hit movie screens around the world in 2023; six years after volume 2 was released and almost nine years after the first installment.

The main cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista and more, will return for Vol. 3, and it has been announced that the actor Will poulter will make his MCU debut as Adam warlock.

Who is the villain in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The villain’s name for this third volume will be Herbert Wyndham, also known as High Evolutionary; a character who first appeared in the comic “The Mighty Thor # 134” in 1966.

Before becoming a villain, Herbert Wyndham was a scientist very interested in the study of genetic manipulation. Over time, the researcher managed to create sera to help the evolution of certain humans and animals.

High Evolutionary is credited with the creation and origin of Spider-Woman. Later, Herbert Wyndham created a machine for the evolution of the species with which he obtained endless superhuman abilities that turned him into a very dangerous being.

High Evolutionary had already been mentioned in the MCU

In other films of the Marvel Universe we had already heard of the presence of Herbert Wyndham, in fact, some rumors about the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 suggest that High Evolutionary is also the creator of Rocket.

When will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hit theaters?

The tentative release date is set for May 5, 2023.

Follow Heraldo Binario on Google News, CLICK HERE.