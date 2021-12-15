Spielberg signs an agreement with Netflix to produce several films a year | Culture and entertainment

Steven Spielberg’s company, Amblin Partners, announced Monday that it has signed an agreement with Netflix to produce several movies a year that will be released on the streaming platform.

The contract represents an important boost for the television giant, but it will be developed in parallel to the agreement that the filmmaker has signed with Universal Studios to shoot and premiere big-budget projects in cinemas.

“From the moment we started talking about a partnership (with Netflix), it was very clear that we had an incredible opportunity to tell stories together and reach audiences in new ways,” Spielberg said in a statement.

Since “Roma” won the Oscar for best foreign film, Netflix has doubled its bet on cinema and has emerged as one more competitor for Hollywood studios.

Following the audience and critical success achieved by such films as “Marriage Story”, “The Irishman” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, the platform is boosting the production of feature films, with the promise of releasing one film a week.

The pandemic has benefited this strategy, since the company has acquired films from other studios such as “The Trial of Chicago 7” -produced by Amblin-, which Paramount could not release in theaters and, after a last minute sale, became one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the last season

The deal is “to make television movies, exactly what Spielberg said Netflix does. Amblin maintains its Universal contract for motion pictures,” said analyst Matthew Belloni, former editor-in-chief of The Hollywood Reporter.

Amblin is responsible for such hits as “Green Book”, which won the Oscar for best picture in 2019, and “1917”, nominated for the same award in 2020.

For its part, in its talent hunt Netflix has already signed Keanu Reeves (“The Matrix”) to star in a film and series based on the comic “Brzrkr”, a best-selling success about an immortal warrior devised by the actor himself.

This bet fits in with the efforts that the television giant is making to find a superhero franchise that can compete with the Marvel universes on Disney + and DC Comics on HBO Max, now that both platforms are fighting Netflix for the small screen market in everyone.