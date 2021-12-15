Spider Man No Way Home: ALERT! These are all the SPOILERS of the film (Read at your own risk)

Spider Man: No Way Home burst the movie theaters, movie starring Tom holland That after the announcement of its premiere generated such a furor that as soon as the anticipated online shopping platforms of two of the main movie chains came out, they collapsed due to high demand.

And today, after a long and agonizing wait, the tape created by Marvel studios arrived on the big screen in the midst of a craze surrounding this iconic character and a crowding of theaters that will surely remain for several days and even weeks.

To give you an idea of ​​the impact it had that, just 24 hours after the start of the advance sale, Spider Man: No Way Home It already registered 149 million pesos in box office earnings in Mexico, according to Deadline figures.

These are all the spoilers for Spider Man: No Way Home

A few hours from the premiere of Spider Man: No Way Home In Mexico, the spoilers have already done their thing and have crept into the kitchen revealing crucial moments within the film, which for fans who have not yet seen it represents a sacrilege, so they will seek at all costs to find out what what awaits you.

However, this time, in Gluc.mx We join this evil act and we have brought all the spoilers there have been and to have about this feature film directed by Jon Watts. Well then, let’s get started.

One of the first spoilers and one that fans of Spider-Man are sure to come in handy is that Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock. That’s right, the preferred Darevil, thus being the first confirmed return of the multiverse, although it only lasts five minutes on screen, but for the fans it is worth every second.

The following spoiler even gives us something to tell you, but no way, it is part of revealing details about a movie. Unfortunately Aunt May passes away, leading to the Spider man Tom Holland to rapid maturity in the face of loss. But before releasing her last breath, the endearing aunt refers to the famous phrase known to millions in the world: “With great power comes great responsibility.”

But if you think that there is nothing allusive to the villains, you are wrong because there is and a good spoiler. It turns out that of the six accidents that had been anticipated in various specialized media, there are five bad guys who are present: Lizard, Green Goblin, Sandman, Doctor Ock and Electro.

And if it is about the Green Goblin, another mega revelation that will make you hate him even more is that he is the one who takes Aunt May’s life.

As anticipated, the Spider-Man played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire come out on stage in their respective superhero costumes, interacting with each other, and having a great moment of sheer freakiness when the three of them make some inventions.

Another spoiler that has to do with The Amazing Spider-Man is when Gewn Stacey, played by Emma Stone, passes away. Well, in Spider Man: No Way Home Garfield finally manages to close that painful cycle.

Before you stop crying with sadness over the death of Aunt May or bursting with joy at the meeting of the three actors who have given life to Spider-manRemember not to share this information with those who have not seen it and have avoided at all costs to know what happens in the film. Do not be Cruel.