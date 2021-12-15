Space tourist Yusaku Maezawa records an incredible timelapse aboard the ISS

Image : THAT

Last week the Japanese billionaire Yusaku maezawa arrived at the International Space Station, where you will spend 12 days enjoying its views. No great contribution to humanity is expected from you from station, since it is only there because a huge amount of money to be able do it, but at least it has left us a spectacular timelapse of the ISS in motion.

“This it is exactly one complete orbit around the Earth. Startling ”, Wrote the businessman on his Twitter.

Maezawa arrived at the ISS in a Soyuz capsule along with his production assistant, Yozo Hirano, and Russian cosmonaut and mission commander Alexandr Misurkin. Beside they they also went in the capsule more than 160 kilos loading, where they were included food, material for experiments station scientists and personal items for some of the astronauts who live aboard the ISS.

From your arrival at the station , Hirano has been recording the events s from your boss, who is showing from his YouTube channel how certain everyday tasks in space.

They say that not everything can be bought with money, but what is increasingly Clear, is that the one who invented that The phrase referred to common mortals.