Sound problems with AirPods and their solution

Given this situation, it is logical to find yourself in doubt about what to do. And while it is true that there is a high probability that they are hardware failures of the AirPods, it is not so unreasonable to be suspicious of the firmware and software. For this, there are a series of practices that can be carried out to rule out other faults and, incidentally, save a visit to the technical service.

Visual examination and cleaning

Observing the headphones can help you rule out damage from bumps. It is true that they may have received internal damage that is visually imperceptible, but in the same way, if it is observed that it has a damaged or excessively scratched part, it can be a more than obvious indication of the cause of the problem.

Be that as it may, cleaning them is essential for this. In the case of AirPods Max pads should be removed and cleaned with suitable cleaning agents (no abrasive fluids) and a soft, lint-free cloth.

At rest of headphones It is also advisable to use similar products, but especially to place special emphasis on the area of ​​the loudspeaker that connects with the ear, since the hole could be clogged with wax and be the cause of sound problems. For this, it is advisable to use a white bristle toothbrush and / or a normal cotton swab, but the kind that does not shed fluff.

Update the firmware

Just like the iPhone needs to have the most recent version of iOS, the same happens with the AirPods. It is convenient that they are in their most recent version, but in this case the firmware, which will ensure that the connection and user experience is the best of all.

Unfortunately there is no manual method that helps to perform the procedure in a very visual way. To do this, you have to play content on the headphones for 15-30 seconds, then leave them in their case and put them to charge via cable. The iPhone must be nearby and connected to WiFi for the connection to be established and to download the latest firmware version.

Reboot, unlink and reset

It may seem strange, but as we already anticipated, it is not ruled out that the sound problems may be due to a bad connection with the iPhone or the device in question with which it is being used. By discarding, it is convenient that you try restart the device you are using for it. Also that you keep the headphones in the case, deactivate the Bluetooth of the device and activate it again to proceed to connect the headphones again.

Also try going to Settings> Bluetooth, press on the AirPods options and unlink them completely to reconnect them later. If it doesn’t work for you either, you will have no choice but reset them. If they are AirPods 1, 2, 3 or ‘Pro’ it will be as simple as putting them in the case with the lid open and holding the button down for 15 seconds until the light flashes white. If they are ‘Max’, this is done by pressing the digital crown and the noise control button.

What to do if you can’t fix it

If the options mentioned above have not taken effect, there is no doubt that it is a fault that can only be solved by a repair by going to the technical service.

Free replacement programs

Habitually, when there are very frequent and widespread problems, Apple opens programs through which you can request repair or replacement of the product. To date, the company has only detected a massive problem in the AirPods Pro, for which he opened a program that offers free replacement.

Which AirPods does it affect?

All the AirPods Pro manufactured before October 2020 They may be affected by a problem that causes static or cracking sounds to be heard during playback, including here various problems derived from them such as the absence of noise cancellation and even the impossibility of exiting this mode. Apple will replace them completely free of charge if it verifies that the drive is affected by that factory fault.

How can you apply?

You can request a face-to-face appointment in an Apple Store or SAT, as well as a repair from distance through a courier service that goes to the home. To do this, you can call technical support, go to the Apple website or do it from the Support app available on iPhone and iPad.

How long will it take?

This depends in large part on whether or not the establishment you go to has a stock of spare parts. They usually have units and in that case it is instant. However, if they don’t have it, it could take from 3 to 7 days, same period as if the change is requested from home.

Until when can it be requested?

For the moment there is no deadline, given that Apple has been extending the terms as more users were affected. However, it must be said that this will not last forever and at some point the company will end this process considering that those affected have had enough time.

If not covered by the warranty

If the coverage of your AirPods has expired or it does not cover the problems they present, you are probably wondering how much the repair will cost you. Well, the first thing you should know is that the company does not carry out repairs as such of its headphones, but rather they offer a replacement of the same that must be paid. In the same way that any other replacement would cost you, whether due to a battery or another problem, the price is the same, always taking into account that they are changed only headphones not including accessories such as case or cable: