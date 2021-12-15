Sonic the Hedgehog confirms its launch at Tesla – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is effectively about Sonic.

In the post that you have below, we can read the statement that SEGA has issued confirming that the original game of the hedgehog will reach Tesla, specifically through the Tesla Arcade system. This is how this collaboration with electric cars has been confirmed:

Get ready, Sonic fans! SEGA just announced a partnership with Tesla to bring Sonic the Hedgehog 1, the game that started it all, to the Tesla vehicle game console for new and existing models. Passengers become players as they race at lightning speed through classic areas to defeat enemies on a mission to save the world from the evil Dr. Eggman, all in the comfort of a car! SEGA is pleased to partner with Tesla to bring this iconic Sonic title to its extensive library of games. Sonic the Hedgehog 1 will be available on all Tesla models worldwide via the built-in display screen along with a controller connected via the car’s USB ports. Now it doesn’t matter where you travel, Sonic can accompany you!

