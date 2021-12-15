Sonic the Hedgehog confirms its launch at Tesla – Nintenderos
We bring an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is effectively about Sonic.
In the post that you have below, we can read the statement that SEGA has issued confirming that the original game of the hedgehog will reach Tesla, specifically through the Tesla Arcade system. This is how this collaboration with electric cars has been confirmed:
