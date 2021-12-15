Shot at Cabañas would have been by Arleth Terán: what happened in the attack

In the early morning of January 25, 2010 the Mexican soccer was paralyzed for terrible news: the forward of the America, Salvador Cabins, had suffered an attack in a place called the Bar-Bar south of Mexico City.

From that moment, many have been the versions that suggest what happened that morning, where the Paraguayan was shot in the head and it made him struggle between life and death, and ultimately, to put an end to his sports career.

However, recently emerged a version that revives a theory of yore: Salvador Cabins would have been shot for messing with actress Arleth Terán, who at that time was supposedly a couple Edgar Valdez Villareal, better known as The barbie, and that he was a member of the group of drug traffickers of the Beltran Leyva, according to the journalist Anabel Hernandez, in his new book titled: “Emma and the Ladies of the Narco”.

Why was Salvador Cabañas shot?

Anabel Hernandez touches on the subject of Salvador Cabins in the chapter “The Barbie and the other dolls”, and it is between pages 145-145 when he points out that the former Americanist would have had close ties with the actress Arleth Teran when this was a couple of The barbie, who stood out in the world of drug trafficking and did not remain with his arms crossed.

There are coincidences

After the attack on Salvador Cabins, and when it was learned that Balderas Garza, better known as the JJ, had been the one who fired the weapon at the Paraguayan, the then former member of Big brother, Silvia Irabien, better known as The Chiva, was summoned to testify by the capital authorities because she had a romantic relationship with the former Americanist’s aggressor.

Such a situation, triggered that in that same 2010, a banner appeared over Periférico Sur, a few meters from the offices of the Judicial Power of the Federation, which was presumably signed by La Barbie and what was addressed to Silvia Irabién, La Chiva, and where does reference to what had happened with Salvador Cabañas and Arleth Terán, and that caused the attack on the JJ against the Paraguayan, because he was a great friend of the drug lord.

“Chiva, you know how much I love JJ, I told you to be quiet and you didn’t, that’s why I’m going to cut off your head. You know that what happened to this asshole was for messing with Arleth Terán and she is my old woman. Atte “La Barbie”, It was possible to read in that blanket that was placed in the CDMX and that coincided after the statements of The Chiva to the capital authorities.