SHCP: Mexico turns its regional strategy around with a mission of economic support to the Peruvian Government

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, during a ceremony on December 7. CARLOS MAMANI (AFP)

The movement is unprecedented in the recent history of Mexico and its significance is even greater within the international vision of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. From that principle with which the president started the six-year term, “the best foreign policy is domestic,” to a strategy of increasingly deep regional alliances that now culminates with direct advice to Peru. With a mission headed by the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, to provide support to Pedro Castillo, the Mexican Government not only seeks to gain weight in the region and offer an image of stability, but also launches a geopolitical message against what López Obrador describes as “conservatism.”

The delegation has presented to the Peruvian president some of the social programs of the so-called Fourth Transformation. It is, as reported on Tuesday by the Treasury, “various proposals of an economic nature in support of the economy of that South American country” and that at the same time, they assure in that agency, represent “a benefit for Mexico.” The representatives of the two executives also spoke about commercial exchange and the possibility of granting lines of credit to promote exports.

If the support has, from the outset, an economic dimension, its scope is also political and diplomatic. Furthermore, the meetings held last week in Lima are only a first step, since “with the purpose of defining the development and prompt execution of the proposed actions, both parties agreed to maintain mutual consultations on a permanent basis.”

The Mexican president on Tuesday defended the decision to offer his support precisely as an exercise of resistance against the conservatives and of vindication of his project. “I was talking about how politically they shielded themselves, in the case of Peru, so that a popular leader did not arrive and that if a popular leader came to govern a country they would have him tied hand and foot. It helped us a lot that the people gave us confidence. And not only did he win the Presidency, he won the majority in Congress. And it failed them ”, he considered.

In addition to Ramírez de la O, the director of the Mexican Agency for Development Cooperation, María Elena Carrillo, and the undersecretary of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel, traveled to the Andean country. This official has also echoed the work meetings highlighting López Obrador’s program and the application of social programs, for example, in support of the elderly. “It is a pride that they are a reference in other countries,” he stressed.

Pedro Castillo, the leftist rural teacher who defeated the country’s elites at the polls, has not yet been in power for five months and has already had to face several crises, resignations and an attempted motion of no confidence. He assumed the presidency with an uncertain course, hiding behind a trial and error strategy that cost him increasing pressure from the economic powers and his adversaries. “He is going through a difficult situation,” said López Obrador, recalling that the president asked for their help “because he has a whole media campaign against him.” “In addition,” he continued, “encouraged by inflation, which is affecting the world, but there they argue that it is only from Peru and that it is due to disability. So we went, being very respectful ”.

The purpose, he added, is to “support above all that can be done to help humble people, poor people, in difficult times.” “We have to help brother peoples, because this is not just supporting a president that emerged from a popular movement,” López Obrador continued. In the first conversation he had with Castillo, who in September traveled to Mexico to participate in the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), he told him that “they wanted to take off his hat.” A literal image, since Castillo was required to remove his most symbolic accessory when entering the Palace, and also a simile of attempts to force his resignation.

The Mexican president took advantage of Castillo’s story to draw a parallel between the fifís and its equivalent in the collective imagination of Peru, the pitucos. “It is something that serves to understand what reactionary thinking is like, what conservative thinking is like, classism, racism. Fortunately the peoples are rising, those below. Above those from below, which does not mean below those above, below means privileges, below racism, classism, feeling superior, having pretenses of superiority and understanding that there are new realities ”, he closed.

López Obrador and his team have spent months sealing agreements and staging good relations with several countries in the region. In some cases due to proximity and geopolitical necessity, as with the United States. In others, to try to encourage a progressive axis in Latin America. The links are diverse but especially deep with Bolivia, where Mexico is looking for a model to exploit natural resources such as lithium; with Argentina, where Alberto Fernández has become an important ally for the so-called vaccine diplomacy, a bet by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard; and now with Peru, the last to come to the club of leftist governments in the region. The visit of the Secretary of the Treasury thus sets a significant precedent to strengthen that bloc, which now awaits with its heart in a fist the outcome of the presidential elections next Sunday in Chile between the leftist Gabriel Boric and the far-right José Antonio Kast.

