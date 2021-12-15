Seven CrossFit exercises that we recommend you include in your fullbody routine in 2022

CrossFit is an extremely varied and versatile sport that allows us to train our entire body through various disciplines, exercises, and training methods.

If you like CrossFit and want to make sure you train as many muscle groups as possible in each workout, check out this article We explain some of the best exercises that you should take into account for your 2022 workouts.

Thrusters

First we have the thrusters that are nothing more than the combination of a front squat and an overhead press.

Thus, the complete movement involves both the lower and upper body, without forgetting the core or middle area, which in the end is the one that helps, on the one hand, to keep the torso upright and, on the other, to transmit force from the lower to the upper body. .

It is important that in this exercise keep the elbows up and parallel to the ground since otherwise the bar would fall to the ground.

Two times or clean and jerk

Next we have the clean and jerk, a weightlifting exercise that CrossFit, as with many other movements, has adopted.

If we divide the exercise into phases, at the beginning we must do a dead weight to lift the bar off the ground, then a paddle to chin to place ourselves under the bar and support it on our clavicles, then we receive the weight of the bar as if we were doing a front squat and finally we made a overhead press.

Handstand push-ups

In third place we have the handstand push-ups, a very spectacular exercise that CrossFit has come to make fashionable, or at least rescue it from oblivion.

Do not be fooled by the position of the body since it is a pressing exercise, specifically the overhead press.

Although the protagonism is our triceps and deltoids, The core and hip flexors must also do an enormous job of stabilizing the pelvis and spine.

Rowing machine or rower

CrossFit aside from spreading many relatively new training methods or even forgotten exercises, it has also managed to get many people outside of CrossFit to use fitness machines. Some of them like rowing, SkiErg or Assault bike seem to only make sense within CrossFit practice. Such is the impact of seeing very strong CrossFit athletes use them.

In this case we recommend the rowing machine, probably the easiest to use and “master” before the SkiErg or the Assault bike.

Here both the lower and upper body work in a coordinated way, but also your cardiovascular system.

Pull-ups or pull-ups

Pull-ups are an exercise that has caused a lot of controversy for all those who do not practice CrossFit. This is because in CrossFit, unless required by the WOD, Pull-ups can be performed with a characteristic swing called kipping.

The concatenation of several repetitions in a row with this kipping gives rise to the butterfly pull-ups or butterfly chin-ups.

Within CrossFit this circumstance makes sense since the WODs require the performance of many repetitions of pull-ups in a row, so doing them strictly is unfeasible and, why fool ourselves, less spectacular. But within fitness, when the goal is muscle development, swing chin-ups no longer make sense.. Just keep it in mind.

Box jumps or box jumps

Box jumps are a great exercise for both our lower body and our cardiovascular system.

The great force that we must produce to save the height of the box and land in it causes our heart to pump a lot of blood and therefore the pulsation increases significantly.

Make sure that the surface of the box is not slippery or that the base of the box is not going to move when you jump.

Burpees over the bar

Finally, we end up with a simple variant of burpees, the quintessential exercise that we all associate with CrossFit.

In this variant simply we must jump from side to side on an Olympic bar after each repetition.

Although it seems an innocent variant, the simple fact of setting a minimum height over which we must jump between repetitions and repetitions, notably increases the intensity.

Images | iStock

Videos | wilma9er, Rogue Fitness, Paradiso CrossFit – Venice and Culver City CrossFit, Whole Life Challenge, CrossFit®, CrossFit Northwest Paterna