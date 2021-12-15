Selena Gomez reveals her skin without makeup and makes it clear that beauty is not perfection – New Woman

Selena Gomez is one of the most admired young celebrities in the world Not only has he had a successful career as an artist, but his life story is an example for thousands of people to follow.

Since being diagnosed with lupus, the artist has had to face various situations that have become important moments of overcoming such as his kidney transplant.

What’s more, Selena was diagnosed with bipolarity, a disorder that was also made worse by pressures who lived in the entertainment industry since she was very young.

During years, the artist lived through various difficulties that became public and put her in the eye of the hurricane, which led her to be the victim of harsh criticism both on social networks and in the media.

The former Disney girl admitted that the entertainment industry and strong pressure from society to meet certain beauty standards led her to have instability and a negative perception of yourself.

However, time and the tough battles she faced in recent years made her reflect deeply on the matter.

After having undergone a kidney transplant due to complications related to the lupus she suffers from, the artist had to go through a long recovery period that included treatment for an emotional crisis.

Behind this, Selena returned to the public eye completely renewed. She began to enjoy her days without complications and showed that she was focused on her self-love.

Selena Gomez shows her skin without makeup and gives self-love lessons

On more than one occasion, the actress has shown her body with complete naturalness And, in a recent post, she showed that her skin is not perfect without any makeup.

Selena shared a series of photographs in which she appears smiling with her face washed, which did not detract anything from the beauty that it always transmits.

Although Selena has a makeup company, she always focuses on wearing a self love message and has several projects oriented to mental health.

In the photos, the artist’s skin can be seen with some reddened areas, stained or freckled, which is completely normal for all skin types and is part of the beauty of any woman.