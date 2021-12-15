Selena Gómez records Only Murders in the Building again

“It’s great because personally in my life, since I started season 1 and doing season 2, I have changed a lot. I know it’s a small amount of time, but I think it dragged on to Mabel. If anything, there is something more sophistication about it. His style improves. She is super cool. I cut my hair. So it’s a new beginning for Mabel, ”Selena Gomez said of her character.

“Another season was casually released, but then John (Hoffman, co-creator) started spitting these ideas out and, indeed, they have come true. When I was reading it, I was very surprised because this is so different, but it’s what makes the show so great. They did a great job creating another story, “he says.