Selena Gomez changes her look and shows off her short hair – New Woman

Selena Gomez He surprised his followers days after saying goodbye to the year with a new look. The singer said goodbye to her long hair to sport a bob that frames her face and gives her a youthful look.. Through a video on social networks, Selena showed off her new cut with her dog.

Like many, the singer knows that the best season for a makeover is in December, since in addition to being a month with many social events, it is when we say goodbye to the old year. Therefore, a haircut makes us feel renewed and ready to enjoy a new year.

For that reason the actress decided to say goodbye to her long hair and chose a bob to transform her hair.

In a video in which the famous woman explains how to order ice cream through an app, The famous woman appears without makeup and shows off her new straight bob with a parted in the middle. SHer change did not go unnoticed and her fans commented on how great she looks even without makeup.

The famous woman wore a comfortable black sports outfit with a sweatshirt and pants.

For months Selena has been sharing her day to day through her TikTok account, where he has shown behind-the-scenes scenes from his series ‘Ony Murders in the Building’. The actress wore a brown sweater and natural makeup as she listened to a conversation from her co-stars and made funny faces at the camera.

The video shared by the famous moved her fans, who were happy to see her return to acting and enjoying new successes.

‘Only Murders in the Building’, is being recorded on the streets of New York. For this reason, we have been able to see some of the best looks of the famous between recordings.

‘Only Murders in the Building’, is broadcast through Hulu and is about a comedy that follows three strangers who, despite not knowing each other, share the same obsession: crime. The stories intertwine when they are involved in one for real and must find a way to get free thanks to their expertise on the subject. This is the first television show the singer has starred in outside of Disney.

He also commented that the second season from ‘Only Murders in the Building’ It will be very different from the first installment and that his new look has to do with the evolution of his character. According to Selena, the fact that her character cuts her hair indicates that her style changes and also her way of being and seeing the world.

On the other hand, recently the famous was nominated for a Grammy for the first time for her album ‘Revelation’, with which he debuted with his first album in Spanish. This has encouraged her to make more music in Spanish.

In an interview with Variety, he said that it is not something he is working on at the moment, but he is in his plans to continue with that line.