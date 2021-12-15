Roberto Palazuelos announces his RETIREMENT from the artistic medium: how much is his FORTUNE?

For a long time, the businessman, actor and driver, Roberto Palazuelos, better known as the Black Diamond, has been announcing his intentions to become governor of Quintana Roo, the entity where he owns most of his properties, but it is until now that their intentions seem to be heading.

It turns out that in an interview for various media, the model also commented that, apparently, he has great support from the citizens of Quintana Roo to run for the governorship of said southern entity, although he has not yet decided which party he is going to champion.

“It seems that the way things look, this kid is gone! Because he has his hand raised to be the next governor of Quintana Roo, and I’m high in the polls,” revealed the Black Diamond.

The black diamond

Roberto Palazuelos is known as the Black Diamond and the truth is that since his youth he has never hidden his high standard of living, on the contrary, the businessman even made the reality show ‘Palazuelos, mirey’, which was broadcast on Netflix, in which he showed the luxuries he is used to in his day to day, while building his hotel empire on the beaches of Quintana Roo.

In addition to the fact that he has managed to establish himself as one of the benchmarks in terms of millionaire fortunes, Palazuelos is also a celebrity on social networks, where he precisely boasts his fortune. But how much is his fortune?

The fortune of Roberto Palazuelos

Much of the fortune that the actor has created is thanks to the hotels he has in Cancun, Tulum and Acapulco. Although his work as an actor, driver and even his reality show has left him large profits, Palazuelos has stood out for being one of the most brilliant businessmen in the country, although there are those who claim that a large part of his fortune comes from the inheritance left by his grandfather Roberto Palazuelos, also known as “El Tigre”, who was an important businessman and lawyer in the Acapulco area.

According to Celebrity Net News, Roberto Palazuelos’ fortune amounts to 12 million dollars, however, some other media, such as La Neta Noticias, have commented that it is around 25 million dollars.

Currently Roberto Palazuelos has 4 hotels, one of them is the Hotel Diamante K, whose rooms for lodging have an approximate price of one thousand dollars per night.

In an interview with Adela Micha, the businessman stated: “I started to earn little money, but I started with little cabins of 400 pesos, right now I have them for a thousand dollars, 900 dollars, 700 dollars, those are my rates and I am full all year long”, commented.

What are the hotels in Roberto Palazuelos?

Hotel Ahau Tulum: According to the millionaire, this hotel offers lodging to important Hollywood figures, such as Cameron Diaz, Demi Moore or Drew Barrymore. It is a naturalistic hotel, which has a large sculpture (10 meters high), created by the South African artist Daniel Dopper. Rooms from 6,700 pesos.

Hotel Casa Agape: Located in the center of the town of Tulum, this hotel guarantees tourists a great variety of destinations of attraction and interest. Rooms from 112 dollars (approximately 2,352 pesos).

Hotel Diamante K: It is located in a strategic point of Tulum, within the National Park, being a very short distance from the immensity of the sea; Its main construction objective was to link it with nature. Cabins from 139 dollars (2,919 pesos approximately).

Mansion in Acapulco: Although this space is not specifically a hotel establishment like the others, it is available to users who want to rent the mansion. The house has a minimalist architecture that is inspired by Mykonos, the famous Greek island, it has six rooms with capacity for two people each located on different levels of the house, some with a terrace and others with a jacuzzi or small pools. All have a minibar, premium bedding and towels, orthopedic mattress, ocean views, air conditioning and internet. Rent: 1,500 dollars, that is, 34,000 Mexican pesos per night.

Follow Heraldo Binario on Google News, CLICK HERE.