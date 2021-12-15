Rihanna’s sweetie was this birthday girl’s best gift

Most people would probably be speechless if Rihanna showed up at her party, but when the fellow businesswoman surprised Samirah Abdullah during her recent birthday celebration, she managed to handle the shock with grace. The fan met with her friends and her boyfriend to celebrate her 23rd birthday at Nobu NYC, and it was there that, as one of the attendees explains in a TikTok video, the group noticed that the singer was sitting across from them in the restaurant.

Nini, the birthday girl’s friend, approached the Fenty Beauty creator and asked if she would join their table, telling her what it would mean “the world” if Rihanna took a picture with the birthday girl. The singer ordered Nini to return to the group and tell them that the star rejected her request. However, when the waiters brought out the cake, Rihanna walked over to their table, sang “Happy Birthday,” and took a picture with them.

“She was so incredibly kind,” says the girl in her video. She also points out that Rihanna smells really good, which is no surprise. Abdullah told ET that although she stood her ground, she was “just in awe” at the surprise. “I froze a bit, like this couldn’t be real life,” he adds. Fortunately, you have more than enough to prove that it did.

Rihana could release new songs soon!

Rihanna recently raised the possibility, via Instagram, that she might release new music soon, although it won’t be the album people were hoping for. In March, a follower suggested that the Barbadian native celebrate her most recent studio album, Anti, by spending a full five years on the Billboard 200 releasing a song. In a response captured by some social media paparazzi, the singer responded by saying, ‘I think I should. Just 1 lol ».

This announcement came after the Barbadian singer revealed in December 2020 that she plans to “take my music and brands to a different level” in 2021. Going back further, in October 2020 Rihanna was seen wearing a fur coat while He was entering the NoMad Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, sparking rumors of an alleged filming of a music video.

Later, speaking to the Associated Press, Rihanna explained how she just wants to have fun with her new music. “We started with tons of writing camps,” he asserted before adding that “Now it’s more, what do I feel personally? What do I want to get out as an artist? How do I want to play with my art? How do I want to interpret that, reimagine that? Because it’s been so structured before. You do pop, you do this genre, you do that, you do radio, you make who follows you and your fans ”.