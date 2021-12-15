Rihanna sets a trend with her new 90s bangs

Rihanna is one of the most chameleonic artists on the current scene. Since he began his musical career in 2003, the Barbadian has shown not to be afraid of scissors or dyes and has starred in several look changes, some very striking, which have ended up becoming a trend.

After several months with the ‘mullet’ cut that caused a sensation in the eighties, now the artist has changed her hairstyle again and has opted for one of the most demanded cuts in hairdressers this spring: the bangs. A look that he has already shown on Instagram, where he has published several images in which he poses with the new collection of his lingerie firm Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna in the campaign for the new Savage X Fenty collection Instagram @badgalriri

The young woman has revolutionized social networks with this 90s fringe, the work of her stylist Yusef, which is not suitable for all types of faces. Rihanna has joined the trend of bangs known as ‘bang envy’, which is characterized by being thick and by a length that reaches the level of the eyes.

Rihanna wants to make the straight bangs known as ‘bang envy’ fashionable

Unlike the ‘curtain fringe’, the open bangs, the one that Rihanna wears is not so comfortable to style, since it requires the work of a rotating brush and dryer to achieve puffiness and avoid disturbing the eye area. It also has a straight cut and does not blend on the sides with the rest of the hair.

Rihanna with her new bangs Instagram @yusefhairnyc

This type of bangs is ideal to soften and soften the features of oval or angular faces. Likewise, its length is perfect for those looking for a temporary look change since being long it is much easier for it to grow in long layers or to collect it in hairpins.

Experts do not recommend bangs for those with a round or square face. In this case, it is better to avoid this cut and opt for a ‘curtain fringe’, which is worn with the longer sides and flatters the features.

Rihanna with her new bangs Instagram @yusefhairnyc

Rihanna wears the ‘bang envy’ with long hair, thus adding to the trend of XL manes that are taking so much this 2021. The actress is also committed to slightly waving the area from the middle to the ends of a hair that she has achieved thanks to the extensions.