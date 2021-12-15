Rihanna, 33 years of the diva of the most versatile song

Rihanna dares with everything. The artist who released her first album in 2005, ‘Music of the sun’, turns 33 in a stage of her life somewhat bittersweet for her. Their birthday parties had become a benchmark, but this time the great celebration will have to wait because the interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ is very aware of the advance of the coronavirus. On the other hand, this week it came to light that he had to make an important decision in relation to one of his best-known businesses. It is his signature of cosmetics Fenty Beauty. “Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put Fenty’s activity on the European continent on hold, pending the improvement of market conditions”the artist announced in a statement.

“When one door closes, another opens,” the saying goes and Rihanna has taken it at face value. A few days ago, the singer and Pau Gasol announced their new business in which they have used part of their money for Therabody, a new therapy. The Catalan basketball player, who has been suffering an injury for more than a year, explained that this device is providing “excellent tools and solutions” for any user to have a good quality of life because, in his opinion, “recovery is as important as exercise” . «I am very excited to invest in a sports technology company who wants to build a culture of wellness not just in the United States, but globally. As an international basketball player who has spent most of my career in the United States, I am a huge fan of Therabody products and I am looking forward to seeing them used by people in all corners of the world, “he said.

Thus, the artist known worldwide confirms that her thing is not only singing, but that business is already part of her extensive curriculum. Nor can it be forgotten, that Rihanna has also made her first steps in the world of interpretation. The first time the model stepped on a film set was in the tape ‘Bring It On: All or Nothing‘ in 2006, but he did it by making a cameo. His big debut was six years later in the movie ‘Battleship‘, Directed by Peter Berg, where the singer fought with Taylor Kitsh against aliens. That’s not all because she also made a guest appearance in the ‘Kate Perry: Part of Me’ documentary, and in 2013 she was part of the cast of the comedy ‘This is the End’, where she played herself. Later, in 2015, he received the script for the animated film ‘Home’, where he voiced Tipolina ‘Tip’ Tucci, the main character of the story.

As for the small screen, it can be said that the winner of several Grammy awards was part of the jury of the well-known ‘Factor X’ program, where she had to assess the different artists who passed through the stage. Rihanna, a native of Barbados, was born 33 years ago with a mission: to turn everything she touches into gold. Despite the fame that she has acquired over the years thanks to her many facets, the truth is that the young woman did not reach the peak of success until she released her third album in 2007, ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’.