Review of Spider-Man: No Way Home WITHOUT SPOILERS – The Definitive Spider-Man Movie

It has been a long way to go Tom holland to achieve consecrate his trilogue of films as Spider-Man. The young actor did not have anything easy, because his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe supposed the third time the story was explained of a curious student from New York who was bitten by a strange spider that changed his life forever. They say that the third time is the charm, and we assure you that with Spider-Man: No Way Home that has come true, because the third piece in the saga of feature films of Jon watts has become from now on one of the most important films, not only of the MCU, but of superhero cinema in general, because it has achieved the impossible: to unite under the same roof characters from other sagas who share the same character, Spider-Man, with which right now they are considered canon by Marvel Studios. It is certainly a titanic job that has been done with this project, which from minute one already announced that it was going to play with the nostalgia of the most veteran viewers so that they, at the same time, also felt embraced by the new personalities. of the universe of Stan lee.

The love letter that we want and need

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is a finishing touch that has raised the figure of Tom Holland as has been done with few characters in the franchise. Perhaps the only ones, in fact, who enjoy such a party are Robert Downey Jr. Y Chris Evans, with its trilogas and climax moments in Avengers: Endgame. It is extremely difficult to talk about No way home without making any kind of spoiler, because precisely the magic of the film resides in what the stalls must discover by surprise so that the intention of the film remains firm. Jon Watts has signed a most ambitious project that closes the circle of Holland and opens up a whole new world of possibilities when it comes to the Spider-Man figure (Let’s remember that he does nothing and less it was confirmed that the actor would continue to be linked to the character in some way, with more tapes and other works that are yet to come).





The story of No way home puts us squarely at the heart of the matter, with Peter Parker’s identity revealed to the world and with young Spider-Man desperately trying to seek help in order to put an end to this nightmare, which also puts his loved ones at risk. As has already been shown in countless trilers, Parker finds support in Doctor Strange, who to everyone’s surprise does not have as much prominence as we would have imagined taking into account the hype that was being given to his appearances on screen. In any case, the spell that Stephen Strange prepares to cast a cable on Spider-Man goes wrong and the multiverses converge, bringing here and there villains from other web-launcher tapes. From this point on, the show begins, focusing on how Spider-Man must deal with all those antagonists who fell at the hands of other wall-crawlers in the past.

A stellar cast with a very good Willem Dafoe

The best it owns Spider-Man: No Way Home is that it requires no introduction. It is not necessary to put ourselves in too much situation because we already know the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe better than our family members. We hardly need context or preparation for what is going to happen, because we already know each other. So Jon Watts does not dwell on explaining more than he should and goes straight to the point: how the merging of universes and the interaction between the new and old cast of Spider-Man turn out. And this is where No way home shines in a big way, because each one of the actors who give life to the antagonists that are presented penetrates your bones, with a brilliant Willem Dafoe that certainly stands out above the average.





It is very noticeable that Dafoe has worked on a thousand and one projects that have put his interpretive ability to the limit (you can even still see certain traces of his madness shown in The lighthouse from Robert Eggers). But the most important thing is that the artist has not forgotten what it was like to bring the Green Goblin to life on stage, and what’s more, he improves it and adds new nuances that may not have been possible at the time under the direction of Sam raimi. Dafoe is unleashed, in his sauce, and it even shows him wanting to have retaken that old “friend” that was Norman Osborn at the beginning of the 21st century.

Jamie foxx or Alfred MolinaThey’re not bad at all, but they’re somewhat overshadowed by Dafoe’s power of interpretation. In addition to the fact that the character is raised to look much more on stage than others, and that always helps. The same feeling is not perceived with the actors who put themselves in the shoes of Electro and Doctor Octopus, respectively. One now has a tone closer to Django (and that is worrying) and, the other, does not finish hitting the right key to return to provide the same sensations that in 2004 he gave us with Spider-man 2, one of the best superhero movies that to this day continues to amaze the world (thanks to almost perfect special effects that navigate between artisanal and CGI). Thomas Haden Church Y Rhys Ifans (Sandman and Lizard), they stay even lower, for obvious reasons since their monstrous aspects show off and there is hardly room to know their humanity and see how the passage of time has affected them.





It is clear that they are all there for the same thing: to Bring the nostalgia out onto the pitch and make the fans fall apart in their seats. And, yes, together they do it and seeing each one appear individually is a real luxury. It is an unforgettable experience that makes the Watts film possibly the most important Spider-Man film to date, because it makes everything, together, take on a single meaning and work like a shot. They are not all at the same point, interpretively speaking, but together they form a diamond in the rough that is priceless. The gift of seeing these villains, from different worlds, in the current UCM, is a bomb that is too heavy (in the “pleasant” sense) that it is impossible not to fall for their presence, no matter how much logic here, sense or the connections may fail.

Let’s go now with the main cast

But even though that nostalgia may be with us, the main point, and the most important pillar, is still Tom Holland and his step to maturity as Spider-Man. No way home It is a constant evolution that forces the protagonist to take giant steps to reach his most mature stage as a New York superhero and member of the Avengers. Peter Parker has to face here his worst fears, his oldest terrors (speaking now in terms of what the character has historically in his DNA) and he must do so to continue being, even so, our friend and neighbor Spider-Man. .





We will never see a Holland as dedicated as in No way home, where the actor has left every last strip of his skin to show that he is not only a boy who knows how to laugh and who moves like a fish in water in comedy. He has made it more than clear that he is more than that and that, like Robert Downey Jr. at the time, he can play a dramatic role without disheveled and even make us cry if he wants to. Few drawbacks can be put to Holland in No way home, and we are sure that we will never see the same thing again, because even the actor himself has proof of what it means No way home for your Spider-Man.

Benedict CumberbatchFor his part, he continues with the same tone as always and continues to show that he is very British even to represent the bad temper of Doctor Strange, a character who appears rather drop-wise in Spider-Man: No Way Home, being simply the way that allows Spider-Man to take the leap of faith to that maturity. The Watts tape has served almost solely for Strange to present the sequel to be in charge of Sam Raimi and to arrive in 2022: Multiverse of madness. A bridge that Marvel has built, can, in a somewhat exaggerated way to signal to the viewers that Doctor Strange is continuing with his adventures and that this is only a brief episode for him in his stage of Supreme Sorcerer (or well, almost). Sometimes it even gives the impression that the character is wearing a shoehorn, because, yes, it is vital for the resolution of the plot and in fact to detonate it to start with the knot of No way home. But although his presence is evident to introduce the next steps of the new phase of Marvel, in reality Cumberbatch gives him the touch he needs. No way home to stay linked to her universe and not to beat around the bush. Let’s say it exercises the hook function.





The rest of the cast continues in the same vein as previous projects, such as Marisa tomei (which isn’t that it’s especially good either), John favereau or Jacob Batalon. But the one that does pass certain dramatic limits is Zendaya, who joins Tom Holland in those limit moments so that the launcher can move to another plane and, also, we drool with so much love. Of course, there are more surprises that we are not going to reveal to you. Some theories were true, some were not, and there is more content that no one expected either. However, that is best discovered by meeting the feature film in a movie theater.

The definitive film for Tom Holland

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the definitive Spider-Man movie. The one that unites the past and present of the character and opens the door to a future full of hope to continue enjoying the adventures and misadventures of Peter Parker in the MCU. Marvel Studios has sought to replicate the formula used with Avengers: Endgame and he has played to the maximum with what the fans wanted, asked and needed. Play and roll nostalgia, yes, but not at the level of Ghostbusters: Beyond, for example, that it is a film that lives exclusively from that. The third piece of the trilogy started in Homecoming It is perfect for the most veteran but does not forget the teenagers are growing up, or have already grown up, with Tom Holland clad in the blue and red leggings of the wall-crawler.

Clearly it is a film that has more value for those who have seen each and every one of the films, let’s say live-action, that have been released on the big screen (yes, those of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield), but that does not mean that the most neophytes or lovers of more traditional comics cannot enjoy a story like this.

What’s new at Marvel Studios is a visual delight that serves as a demonstration exercise on how the industry has grown and how little by little the spectacular nature of special effects is going to leave us speechless (something that happened to us a few days ago with the demo of The Matrix awakens for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S). His Marvel humor can fail at times, and screw up sequences that deserve a bit more serious considering that we are in a key film for Holland and what Spider-Man means in the world of cinema, but it is nothing. too serious, and less if you are used to the typical jokes of the House of the Mouse.

Our conclusions

Spider-Man: No Way Home It has not disappointed us at any time and its duration of more than two hours is even short, we can assure you. The leaks, rumors and theorizing have done absolutely nothing and have done the film no good, because that will cause disappointment and joy in equal measure. With everything, however, we are faced with An unmissable work that is a must-see for any Spider-Man fan. What it means for the MCU, for Spider-Man, for Peter Parker and for Tom Holland, will make it go down in history.

Keep in mind that Spider-Man: No Way Home has two post-credit scenesSo don’t rush too much when the movie is over which are pretty important to Marvel’s future.